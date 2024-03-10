Fans help Pirates clinch double over Chiefs

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could not hide his joy after becoming the second Bucs coach after Ruud Krol to complete a league double over Kaizer Chiefs.

The Spaniard clinched this at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, where a brace by Monnapule Saleng and scorcher by derby debutant Thabitso Lebitso gave the Buccaneers a deserved 3-2 Premier Soccer League victory.

Pirates beat Chiefs 1-0 in November’s derby.

Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez also scored a brace in a match watched by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Riveiro thanked the hordes of Bucs fans at the stadium, saying their vocal backing made it easier for his team to secure the three points that lifted them to second place in Premiership.