Beat Morocco and Bafana have a path to the final, says Broos

Bafana Bafana believe a win in their huge Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 clash against formidable Morocco on Tuesday can leave the South Africans a path to the final, coach Hugo Broos said.

Morocco, who SA meet at Stade Laurent Pokou in San-Pedro (10pm SA time), were the first team from Africa to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar in 2023 and have perhaps the continent’s most intimidating line-up right now.

Broos, though, is hoping Bafana’s decent head-to-head record against the Atlas Lions, including two close results in the qualifiers for this Afcon, can give his side some leverage to pull off an upset in Ivory Coast.

The Belgian coach oversaw a 2-1 loss to Morocco in Rabat in July 2022. In the dead rubber return match at FNB Stadium in June 2023 Bafana stunned Morocco by the same scoreline.