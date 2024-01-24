Sport / Soccer

Chelsea’s Pochettino thirsts for silverware

Manager says he is desperate to end his team's trophy drought

24 January 2024 - 14:17
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell with manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell with manager Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS

London — Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is “desperate” to get his hands on silverware in England after his side booked their place in the League Cup final on Tuesday.

Chelsea thrashed Championship club Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of their semifinal at Stamford Bridge. Middlesbrough had won the first leg 1-0.

The 51-year-old Argentinian, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Espanyol, won Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain in the 2021/22 season. He also guided them to the French Cup and Trophee des Champions.

Pochettino came close to success with Spurs twice when they finished runners-up in the League Cup (2014/15) and Champions League (2018/19).

“I’m desperate to win a title here,” Pochettino told reporters. “In a year and a half in Paris, we won three trophies, and we want to win one here. I’m desperate to win, of course.

“In some ways, it’s an amazing achievement. I think it was the objective when we started: with no Champions League, no Europa League, no Conference League, to build a team from nearly zero.

“The job is done but now it is about winning the final.”

Chelsea are ninth in the league after 21 matches. They next host Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Banxso announces official sponsorship of MMA ...
Sport
2.
Bafana ready to get a good result, says Broos
Sport / Soccer
3.
England too good for young Proteas
Sport / Cricket
4.
Premier League talking points: Nunez and Jota ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Swallows failed to pay players for months, Safpu ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.