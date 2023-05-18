Local football preview: Pirates favoured to secure runners-up spot

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
After Mamelodi Sundowns were officially crowned PSL champions for a sixth successive season, and 13th in all, after their 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United on Tuesday, the focus shifts to the race for the runners-up position and the nerve-jangling relegation battle.
Orlando Pirates are favoured to claim second place and with it the prize of joining Sundowns in next season’s Caf Champions League while Chippa United and Marumo Gallants need at least a draw to avoid relegation. All games kick off at 3pm on Saturday.
The Buccaneers, who last played in the Champions League four years ago when they were dumped out in the preliminary round by Zambia’s Green Eagles, are level on 51 points with SuperSport United. Crucially, Pirates are better off by two on goal difference and that could prove decisive.
Jose Riveiro’s side, who are unbeaten in their past 10 league and cup games, travel to AmaZulu for whom the game is of academic interest as they are safe from relegation. But the KwaZulu-Natal team have no chance of reaching the top eight so may lack the edge and motivation to cause an upset.
The odds are heavily in favour of a Pirates victory as they go into the clash with an unbeaten run against Usuthu that stretches back to August 2013 when Roger de Sa’s side lost 1-0 at home in their opening league encounter of the season. Since then, the Sea Robbers have won nine and drawn eight of their subsequent 17 league and cup meetings with AmaZulu.
SuperSport face a much tougher assignment against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Brandon Truter’s side will no doubt have one eye on next weekend’s Nedbank Cup final, but they also need the three points to book themselves a place in next season’s MTN8.
Should Gavin Hunt’s side fail to overhaul Pirates, they are at least guaranteed a place in the Confederation Cup, a competition in which they were beaten finalists in 2017.
Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs face a virtual play-off for fourth place against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium. Eric Tinkler’s side, who trail Amakhosi by two points, will fancy their chances against a team low on confidence after a dreadful run that has seen them losing four of their past five league and cup games. In addition, the Glamour Boys have failed to win any of their past four meetings against the visitors, who have won three and drawn the other.
City striker Khanyisa Mayo will have the added motivation of scoring at least once to move ahead of holder Peter Shalulile in the Golden Boot race. Both are on 12 with the Namibian having completed his campaign.
At the other end of the table a point each for Chippa United (home) and Marumo Gallants (away) in their respective games against Golden Arrows and Swallows FC will end Maritzburg United’s 15-season stay in the top-flight. The Team of Choice need at least one of their direct rivals to lose to have a shot at redemption via the play-offs. Defeat for both will see Maritzburg United retaining their 14th position.
Arrows (8th) and Swallows (9th) are level on 37 points and need to pick up points to ensure a top-eight finish. Comments on social media by Swallows chair David Magashoa, in which he hinted at using the game to blood some young players, suggest that featuring in next season’s MTN8 isn’t high on his list of priorities.
Given the controversy about scheduling of the games involving teams in the relegation battle, those two games will be closely monitored for any hint of skulduggery and a contrived outcome.
Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids already got tongues wagging with his post-match comments on Tuesday suggesting the action will be closely monitored. “We put the pressure over now to Chippa and Marumo. The Golden Arrows players are going to be under such scrutiny — one mistake and everybody’s going to be saying ‘what happened?’
“Marumo Gallants playing Swallows — they have to be professional because the whole world is going to watch. Are they going to give them the game? You don’t want to say that. The entire country is going watch with hawk eyes to see if they [Marumo Gallants] win the game in a proper way.”
All will be revealed at at about 5pm on Saturday. But whatever the outcome, there is bound to be controversy and conjecture.
