Sport / Soccer

Saka double shoots Gunners eight points clear

Main rivals Manchester City were playing in the FA Cup as Arsenal stretched their lead on the log

19 March 2023 - 19:33 MARTYN HERMAN
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their second goal with Gabriel at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, March 19 2023 Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their second goal with Gabriel at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, March 19 2023 Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS

London — Arsenal will head into the international break eight points clear in the Premier League title race after Bukayo Saka scored twice in a 4-1 home defeat of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

With chasers Manchester City otherwise engaged this weekend in the FA Cup, Arsenal took full advantage with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring and Granit Xhaka also on target.

Jeffrey Schlupp got Palace’s first goal in five league games to briefly raise their hopes in the second half but Arsenal were never going to miss the chance to tighten their grip on top spot as they chase a first English title for 19 years.

Arsenal’s ninth victory in London derbies this season, a new English league record, took them to 69 points from 28 games with reigning champions City on 61 having played a game fewer.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side bowed out of the Europa League on penalties to Sporting on Thursday but a sixth successive Premier League win looked in the bag by halftime with Martinelli opening the scoring from Saka’s pass in the 28th minute.

Saka doubled the lead in the 43rd when he guided home a low shot beyond Palace’s teenaged goalkeeper Joe Whitworth after being played in by Ben White’s pass.

Arsenal were running riot when Xhaka made it 3-0 10 minutes into the second half after an assist by Leandro Trossard.

Schlupp replied just past the hour and there were a few jittery moments with Wilfried Zaha firing inches wide before Saka made sure with his 12th league goal of the season in the 74th, guiding in a first-time shot from Kiernan Tierney's pass.

Palace, who sacked manager Patrick Vieira this week and are without a win in 2023, stay in 12th place but are only three points above the relegation zone.

With spring in the air in north London there was a feeling of euphoria at the final whistle with Arsenal now assured of an eight-point lead going into April as the season pauses briefly for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

“Very happy, we needed that win and, as I always say, we approach the games as a final and we did that today,” Martinelli, who missed a penalty in the shoot-out against Sporting in midweek, said.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker was not on the BBC for their FA Cup quarterfinal coverage on Sunday because he has lost his voice, the corporation said, with Alex Scott taking his place.

Lineker was struggling with his voice during live coverage of Manchester City’s 6-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday and it did not improve.

The 62-year-old presenter was set to be at Sunday’s quarterfinal between Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

“I’ve been silenced ... literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at Brighton this afternoon,” Lineker wrote on Twitter.

The former England captain had returned to host BBC’s soccer show coverage a week after his suspension for criticising the government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster’s impartiality rules.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Lineker and Yeni-Jacobson cases have interesting ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mexican Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Sport / Other Sport
3.
A new generation of Rainbow Nation triathlete ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Hugo Broos bullish about Bafana’s Afcon chances
Sport / Soccer
5.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: The scramble to finish second ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Riveiro hopes United win sparks Pirates to second

Sport / Soccer

Foster, Mailula, Tau make a formidable spearhead

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: The scramble to finish second behind mighty Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

Riveiro concedes Bucs too far off ‘excellent’ Downs

Sport / Soccer

Chances of Chiefs or Pirates winning league title slim, and slim has left town

Sport / Soccer

Guardiola leaves Haaland with a goal to reach for

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool capable of upset at Bernabeu, says Ancelotti

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.