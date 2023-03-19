Saka double shoots Gunners eight points clear

JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
Migration problem is not going to be fixed by policy solely designed to restrict movement of people
Cases will be postponed or virtual, clogging up under-pressure court roll, during EFF-led anti-government protest
Government has no diplomatic appetite to take on Moscow as fallout risks are far too great
Miner will continue to invest in improving the quality and integrity of the portfolio, chair says
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
President meets rehoused residents during tour of Russian-occupied Ukrainian city
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
London — Arsenal will head into the international break eight points clear in the Premier League title race after Bukayo Saka scored twice in a 4-1 home defeat of Crystal Palace on Sunday.
With chasers Manchester City otherwise engaged this weekend in the FA Cup, Arsenal took full advantage with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring and Granit Xhaka also on target.
Jeffrey Schlupp got Palace’s first goal in five league games to briefly raise their hopes in the second half but Arsenal were never going to miss the chance to tighten their grip on top spot as they chase a first English title for 19 years.
Arsenal’s ninth victory in London derbies this season, a new English league record, took them to 69 points from 28 games with reigning champions City on 61 having played a game fewer.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side bowed out of the Europa League on penalties to Sporting on Thursday but a sixth successive Premier League win looked in the bag by halftime with Martinelli opening the scoring from Saka’s pass in the 28th minute.
Four goals, three points. One BIG win. pic.twitter.com/sAj1S78Lz3— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023
Four goals, three points. One BIG win. pic.twitter.com/sAj1S78Lz3
Saka doubled the lead in the 43rd when he guided home a low shot beyond Palace’s teenaged goalkeeper Joe Whitworth after being played in by Ben White’s pass.
Arsenal were running riot when Xhaka made it 3-0 10 minutes into the second half after an assist by Leandro Trossard.
Schlupp replied just past the hour and there were a few jittery moments with Wilfried Zaha firing inches wide before Saka made sure with his 12th league goal of the season in the 74th, guiding in a first-time shot from Kiernan Tierney's pass.
Palace, who sacked manager Patrick Vieira this week and are without a win in 2023, stay in 12th place but are only three points above the relegation zone.
With spring in the air in north London there was a feeling of euphoria at the final whistle with Arsenal now assured of an eight-point lead going into April as the season pauses briefly for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.
“Very happy, we needed that win and, as I always say, we approach the games as a final and we did that today,” Martinelli, who missed a penalty in the shoot-out against Sporting in midweek, said.
Meanwhile, Gary Lineker was not on the BBC for their FA Cup quarterfinal coverage on Sunday because he has lost his voice, the corporation said, with Alex Scott taking his place.
Lineker was struggling with his voice during live coverage of Manchester City’s 6-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday and it did not improve.
The 62-year-old presenter was set to be at Sunday’s quarterfinal between Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and fourth-tier Grimsby Town.
“I’ve been silenced ... literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at Brighton this afternoon,” Lineker wrote on Twitter.
The former England captain had returned to host BBC’s soccer show coverage a week after his suspension for criticising the government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster’s impartiality rules.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Saka double shoots Gunners eight points clear
Main rivals Manchester City were playing in the FA Cup as Arsenal stretched their lead on the log
London — Arsenal will head into the international break eight points clear in the Premier League title race after Bukayo Saka scored twice in a 4-1 home defeat of Crystal Palace on Sunday.
With chasers Manchester City otherwise engaged this weekend in the FA Cup, Arsenal took full advantage with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring and Granit Xhaka also on target.
Jeffrey Schlupp got Palace’s first goal in five league games to briefly raise their hopes in the second half but Arsenal were never going to miss the chance to tighten their grip on top spot as they chase a first English title for 19 years.
Arsenal’s ninth victory in London derbies this season, a new English league record, took them to 69 points from 28 games with reigning champions City on 61 having played a game fewer.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side bowed out of the Europa League on penalties to Sporting on Thursday but a sixth successive Premier League win looked in the bag by halftime with Martinelli opening the scoring from Saka’s pass in the 28th minute.
Saka doubled the lead in the 43rd when he guided home a low shot beyond Palace’s teenaged goalkeeper Joe Whitworth after being played in by Ben White’s pass.
Arsenal were running riot when Xhaka made it 3-0 10 minutes into the second half after an assist by Leandro Trossard.
Schlupp replied just past the hour and there were a few jittery moments with Wilfried Zaha firing inches wide before Saka made sure with his 12th league goal of the season in the 74th, guiding in a first-time shot from Kiernan Tierney's pass.
Palace, who sacked manager Patrick Vieira this week and are without a win in 2023, stay in 12th place but are only three points above the relegation zone.
With spring in the air in north London there was a feeling of euphoria at the final whistle with Arsenal now assured of an eight-point lead going into April as the season pauses briefly for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.
“Very happy, we needed that win and, as I always say, we approach the games as a final and we did that today,” Martinelli, who missed a penalty in the shoot-out against Sporting in midweek, said.
Meanwhile, Gary Lineker was not on the BBC for their FA Cup quarterfinal coverage on Sunday because he has lost his voice, the corporation said, with Alex Scott taking his place.
Lineker was struggling with his voice during live coverage of Manchester City’s 6-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday and it did not improve.
The 62-year-old presenter was set to be at Sunday’s quarterfinal between Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and fourth-tier Grimsby Town.
“I’ve been silenced ... literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at Brighton this afternoon,” Lineker wrote on Twitter.
The former England captain had returned to host BBC’s soccer show coverage a week after his suspension for criticising the government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster’s impartiality rules.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Riveiro hopes United win sparks Pirates to second
Foster, Mailula, Tau make a formidable spearhead
MOGAMAD ALLIE: The scramble to finish second behind mighty Sundowns
Riveiro concedes Bucs too far off ‘excellent’ Downs
Chances of Chiefs or Pirates winning league title slim, and slim has left town
Guardiola leaves Haaland with a goal to reach for
Liverpool capable of upset at Bernabeu, says Ancelotti
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.