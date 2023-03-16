Foster, Mailula, Tau make a formidable spearhead

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s SA country manager, Christo de Wit
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos picked three in-form strikers — Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, Burnley’s Lyle Foster and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Cassius Mailula — to spearhead his 23-man squad for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.
Bafana meet Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24 and in Monrovia four days later. Four points from the two games will be enough for SA to qualify for the next Nations Cup.
Egypt-based Tau, England-based Foster and Mailula have been in scoring form for their clubs. So has Monnapule Saleng for Orlando Pirates, who was included.
.@BafanaBafana squad to face Liberia🇱🇷 in their back-to-back @CAF_Online AFCON qualifiers 🇿🇦 will play against Liberia 🇱🇷 on 24 March 2023 at Orlando Stadium at 6pm and again on 28 March 2023 in Liberia @SABC_Sport @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/5FvWB1qrUw— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 16, 2023
The foursome could make all the difference for goal-shy Bafana, ranked 67th in the world, against 150th-ranked Liberia, who Broos described as “not a top team but a dangerous team”.
Bafana lost their opening Group K game 2-1 to Morocco in Rabat in June 2022. Liberia lost their first game 2-0 at home to Morocco, also in June 2022. SA’s final game of the qualifiers is at home to the Atlas Lions in June and Liberia’s is away against Morocco in September.
Morocco, with six points, are all but guaranteed top place with SA and Liberia vying for qualification via a second placing.
The tournament in Ivory Coast was moved from June and July 2023 to January and February 2024 due to concerns about the heat.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams. Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss.Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu.Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena.Forwards: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau
