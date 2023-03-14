Sport / Soccer

Liverpool capable of upset at Bernabeu, says Ancelotti

‘We have to start the game better than we did at Anfield’

14 March 2023 - 18:18 Fernando Kallas
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, March 14 2023. Picture: JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, March 14 2023. Picture: JUAN MEDINA/REUTERS

Madrid — Real Madrid will not be complacent against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home despite their three-goal advantage from the first leg, coach Carlo Ancelotti says.

Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the Spanish and European champions came from behind to complete a 5-2 win at Anfield last month.

But Ancelotti said  his players would not forget that they had to fight back from two goals down to earn their win, and Liverpool were well capable of springing a dramatic Champions League upset at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

“We have to start the game better than we did at Anfield. Find the balance between defence and attack because we saw what happened there in the first 15 minutes,” Ancelotti said.

“We must not fall asleep and find the right balance and don't play with the result in our minds. We are not only going to go out there and defend, we have to make our fans happy. So we will step on the field focused from minute one and will play for the win. There is no other way around.”

Also fresh in Ancelotti’s mind is last season’s quarterfinal against Chelsea, when Real won the first leg 3-1 in London but fell behind 3-0 at home, having to fight back to secure a 3-2 result that ensured their place in the semifinals.

“The Chelsea game is very much alive in our minds,” Ancelotti said. “It will help us to play a different game [on Wednesday] ... We are not going to play a closed game, but play our best offensive soccer. The players understand that. That’s why I think it will be an open game. We have to do both things well: defend and attack, but we’re thinking more about attacking.”

Defender Antonio Rüdiger, who was a Chelsea player last season, agreed with his manager about the attitude the team needs to take.

“We have to approach the game better than we did in Anfield, we can’t afford to fall asleep, we saw what happened,” Rüdiger said. “When you play against Real Madrid you feel something different in the atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. For me it’s an honour to be here and to play with teammates of the level of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. We will play our best to advance.” 

Reuters

Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool

He is the ‘most decisive player in the world’, says coach Ancelotti
Sport
2 weeks ago

Racial abuse of Vinicius Jr is a problem for all Spanish football, Ancelotti says

The Brazilian has been victimised by fans and is the most fouled player in Europe’s top seven leagues
Sport
1 month ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: After Qatar, it’s right back to club football as pressure mounts on players

Club managers will be keeping their fingers crossed that their players don’t get injured during the World Cup
Sport
3 months ago
