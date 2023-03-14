Liverpool capable of upset at Bernabeu, says Ancelotti

The oil price recovery outweighs investor fears of US bank failures and inventory build-up
The president wants an active developmental state, but his presidency aborted 44% of its meetings last year
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The private equity group, which has stakes in Brait and TymeBank, reported a 1.3% rise in its NAVPS in its interim results
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
Madrid — Real Madrid will not be complacent against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home despite their three-goal advantage from the first leg, coach Carlo Ancelotti says.
Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the Spanish and European champions came from behind to complete a 5-2 win at Anfield last month.
But Ancelotti said his players would not forget that they had to fight back from two goals down to earn their win, and Liverpool were well capable of springing a dramatic Champions League upset at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
“We have to start the game better than we did at Anfield. Find the balance between defence and attack because we saw what happened there in the first 15 minutes,” Ancelotti said.
“We must not fall asleep and find the right balance and don't play with the result in our minds. We are not only going to go out there and defend, we have to make our fans happy. So we will step on the field focused from minute one and will play for the win. There is no other way around.”
Also fresh in Ancelotti’s mind is last season’s quarterfinal against Chelsea, when Real won the first leg 3-1 in London but fell behind 3-0 at home, having to fight back to secure a 3-2 result that ensured their place in the semifinals.
“The Chelsea game is very much alive in our minds,” Ancelotti said. “It will help us to play a different game [on Wednesday] ... We are not going to play a closed game, but play our best offensive soccer. The players understand that. That’s why I think it will be an open game. We have to do both things well: defend and attack, but we’re thinking more about attacking.”
Defender Antonio Rüdiger, who was a Chelsea player last season, agreed with his manager about the attitude the team needs to take.
“We have to approach the game better than we did in Anfield, we can’t afford to fall asleep, we saw what happened,” Rüdiger said. “When you play against Real Madrid you feel something different in the atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. For me it’s an honour to be here and to play with teammates of the level of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. We will play our best to advance.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Liverpool capable of upset at Bernabeu, says Ancelotti
‘We have to start the game better than we did at Anfield’
Madrid — Real Madrid will not be complacent against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home despite their three-goal advantage from the first leg, coach Carlo Ancelotti says.
Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, the Spanish and European champions came from behind to complete a 5-2 win at Anfield last month.
But Ancelotti said his players would not forget that they had to fight back from two goals down to earn their win, and Liverpool were well capable of springing a dramatic Champions League upset at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
“We have to start the game better than we did at Anfield. Find the balance between defence and attack because we saw what happened there in the first 15 minutes,” Ancelotti said.
“We must not fall asleep and find the right balance and don't play with the result in our minds. We are not only going to go out there and defend, we have to make our fans happy. So we will step on the field focused from minute one and will play for the win. There is no other way around.”
Also fresh in Ancelotti’s mind is last season’s quarterfinal against Chelsea, when Real won the first leg 3-1 in London but fell behind 3-0 at home, having to fight back to secure a 3-2 result that ensured their place in the semifinals.
“The Chelsea game is very much alive in our minds,” Ancelotti said. “It will help us to play a different game [on Wednesday] ... We are not going to play a closed game, but play our best offensive soccer. The players understand that. That’s why I think it will be an open game. We have to do both things well: defend and attack, but we’re thinking more about attacking.”
Defender Antonio Rüdiger, who was a Chelsea player last season, agreed with his manager about the attitude the team needs to take.
“We have to approach the game better than we did in Anfield, we can’t afford to fall asleep, we saw what happened,” Rüdiger said. “When you play against Real Madrid you feel something different in the atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. For me it’s an honour to be here and to play with teammates of the level of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. We will play our best to advance.”
Reuters
Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool
Racial abuse of Vinicius Jr is a problem for all Spanish football, Ancelotti says
MOGAMAD ALLIE: After Qatar, it’s right back to club football as pressure mounts on players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool
Racial abuse of Vinicius Jr is a problem for all Spanish football, Ancelotti ...
MOGAMAD ALLIE: After Qatar, it’s right back to club football as pressure mounts ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.