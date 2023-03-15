Chances of Chiefs or Pirates winning league title slim, and slim has left town

Credit crunch concerns leave markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
A new directive requires 'generative AI' to be incorporated into biggest products within months
Mamelodi Sundowns need four points in their cakewalk to clinch the Premier Soccer League title (PSL), but what went largely unnoticed as the Brazilians hammered Royal AM on Tuesday night was the result mathematically eliminated their big three rivals from the race.
Five-time successive champions Sundowns went to 59 points from 23 matches with their 5-1 thrashing of Royal at Loftus Versfeld.
Third-placed Orlando Pirates and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs are both on 34 points from 22 games. If they earned a maximum 24 points by winning their remaining eight games they would end on 58 points.
It’s largely academic anyway. So dominant have Downs been in 2022-2023 that it is only a matter of weeks and a few matches before they are named title winners.
But that their two big rivals are mathematically out of the race with eight matches left for each to play speaks volumes on how far behind the Brazilians Chiefs and Pirates have fallen in the era of Patrice Motsepe’s wallet.
Apart from a star-studded squad, Downs’ supremacy is also built on the impressive support staff assembled at Chloorkop and the experience gained and put to use by the club competing in the Caf Champions League group and knockout stages each year.
Sundowns and Chiefs will take an interest in Pirates’ big match against second-placed SuperSport United (39 points) at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
A win for Pirates will leave the race for second place wide open. It will also leave Sundowns needing just two points to clinch the title, or even a point taking into account goal difference. The forthcoming Fifa date means the Brazilians would still have to wait until April 1 for their next league match against Cape Town City at Loftus for their chance to notch those points.
Group B leaders Sundowns meet Sudan’s Al-Hilal in Omdurman in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.
Chiefs face Maritzburg United in the PSL at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chances of Chiefs or Pirates winning league title slim, and slim has left town
Mamelodi Sundowns need four points in their cakewalk to clinch the Premier Soccer League title (PSL), but what went largely unnoticed as the Brazilians hammered Royal AM on Tuesday night was the result mathematically eliminated their big three rivals from the race.
Five-time successive champions Sundowns went to 59 points from 23 matches with their 5-1 thrashing of Royal at Loftus Versfeld.
Third-placed Orlando Pirates and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs are both on 34 points from 22 games. If they earned a maximum 24 points by winning their remaining eight games they would end on 58 points.
It’s largely academic anyway. So dominant have Downs been in 2022-2023 that it is only a matter of weeks and a few matches before they are named title winners.
But that their two big rivals are mathematically out of the race with eight matches left for each to play speaks volumes on how far behind the Brazilians Chiefs and Pirates have fallen in the era of Patrice Motsepe’s wallet.
Apart from a star-studded squad, Downs’ supremacy is also built on the impressive support staff assembled at Chloorkop and the experience gained and put to use by the club competing in the Caf Champions League group and knockout stages each year.
Sundowns and Chiefs will take an interest in Pirates’ big match against second-placed SuperSport United (39 points) at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
A win for Pirates will leave the race for second place wide open. It will also leave Sundowns needing just two points to clinch the title, or even a point taking into account goal difference. The forthcoming Fifa date means the Brazilians would still have to wait until April 1 for their next league match against Cape Town City at Loftus for their chance to notch those points.
Group B leaders Sundowns meet Sudan’s Al-Hilal in Omdurman in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.
Chiefs face Maritzburg United in the PSL at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chiefs in for a Royal cup battle
One game we want to forget — Chiefs coach Zwane
What Sundowns need to do to clinch the Premiership title
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.