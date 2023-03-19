JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
Riveiro hopes United win sparks Pirates to second
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is hoping their 1-0 Premiership win over SuperSport United on Saturday night provides a spark for his team in the tightly contested race for second place.
Mamelodi Sundowns need two points from seven matches to clinch their sixth successive title. But Pirates, SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs are involved in a battle for second place that comes with Caf Champions League football next season.
Second-placed SuperSport have a slight advantage with 39 points from 23 matches. But United’s defeat on Saturday leaves Pirates and Chiefs, who beat Maritzburg United 3-2 in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night, breathing down their necks — both with 37 points from the same number of games.
Riveiro said his side’s win at Orlando Stadium, secured through a second-half penalty by Tapelo Xoki, is good for his team’s confidence and momentum as they aim to make a charge to secure the runners-up position.
“The confidence and the trusting [in the process] is going to be good but we still have 21 points to play for. I can guarantee you SuperSport United are going to fight until the end,” the Spaniard said.
“Those teams that are coming from behind us will also have opportunities and I anticipate that the last three games of the season are going to be very entertaining [for supporters].”
Domestic football goes into a two-week break for the Fifa international date. Riveiro said Bucs will use the time to refresh the players before Pirates’ return in their league match against Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on April 1.
“It is an opportunity to refresh legs and minds. We are not going to have much rest because we have a lot of things to do. The Richards Bay game is coming very soon and it is going to be difficult. We have to without our international players who are with their national teams.”
Riveiro said it was crucial for Pirates to close the gap on SuperSport on Saturday.
“We had an opportunity to do the job of seeing SuperSport dropping points and we did it. The game somehow looks like more than a league game — I don’t want to say a final because they still have the advantage ahead of us.
“They are not going to give anything for free, it is going to be a difficult fight until the end. We have to capitalise on these three points because it is much more than three points.”
