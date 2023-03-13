One game we want to forget — Chiefs coach Zwane

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
Kaizer Chiefs’ laboured 2-1 Nedbank Cup last-16 win against first division Casric Stars was “one game we want to forget”, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane admitted.
Having booked their place in the quarterfinals, Chiefs remain on course to win the final trophy of the season in their mission to prevent 2022-2023 from becoming their eighth season without silverware.
But the manner of getting there with an unconvincing win over the Motsepe Foundation Championship’s third-placed team at FNB Stadium on Sunday night did not inspire confidence that Amakhosi could lift the cup.
“It’s always difficult to play against teams from the first division because they play with energy more than structure,” Zwane said.
“We know we could have done better. We know we always want to play our utmost best and have an identity in how we want to play.
“This is one game we want to forget according to our standards. I think we went down to their level.
“Take nothing from them — they are a good team. But I think we could have done better.”
Man-of-the-match Mduduzi Shabalala had some bright moments as Chiefs’ main creative presence upfront, including a stunning run past two defenders. That moment culminated in the teen forward being unable to beat goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku in a one-on-one.
Asked about Shabalala being unable to provide the crucial finish on that occasion, Zwane pointed out that Chiefs’ decision-making in the final third was poor all round. He referred to an instance where Yusuf Maart had the ball in the centre outside the area and Kamohelo Mahlatsi free on the right but opted to pass to Keagan Dolly on his left “in traffic” instead.
“Not only ‘Mdu’, when you look at our decision-making in the final-third entry there was a time when we had four-vs-two and ended up allowing them to recover, and we looked like scoring at that moment,” Zwane said.
“There was a time we did it right, and whenever we did we looked dangerous. We had those moments where the keeper made a save from Mdu, another from [Ashley] Du Preez.”
Playing a near full-strength team, Chiefs took the lead through Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s 11th-minute penalty, which was cancelled out by Kgomotso Mosadi in the 60th minute. Du Preez struck back for Chiefs three minutes later.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
One game we want to forget — Chiefs coach Zwane
Amakhosi remain on track to win the Nedbank Cup as they aim to prevent 2022-23 from becoming their eighth season without silverware
