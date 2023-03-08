Chiefs want Champions League more than Confed, says Sheppard

The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
While Kaizer Chiefs plan to do their utmost to win the Nedbank Cup, assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says qualifying for the Caf Champions League over the Confederation Cup is a top priority for the club.
Chiefs still have a chance of clinching a place in either continental tournament by winning the Nedbank Cup — to qualify for the Confed Cup — or finishing in the top two in the Premiership for a place in the more prestigious Champions League.
Amakhosi are fourth in the league.
The team that finishes third also competes in the Confed.
Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have almost wrapped up the league title race, leaving teams such as Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Richards Bay to battle it out for the second place.
That leaves Chiefs with much to play for in the league and cup. Winning the Nedbank is a huge priority for Amakhosi as they are desperate to end a seven-season trophy drought.
Speaking before their last-16 clash against the Motsepe Foundation Championship’s third-placed side, Casric Stars, at FNB Stadium on Sunday (6pm), Sheppard was asked about the apparent split priority for Amakhosi.
He said Chiefs’ aim is winning the Nedbank Cup and securing a Champions League place, but that the allure of the latter is greater.
Sheppard and head coach Arthur Zwane were part of the technical team that led Amakhosi to the 2021 Champions League final in which they lost 3-0 to Al Ahly.
“Once you have a taste of the Champions League and that experience of going all the way to the final like we did, our talk [since] has always been [about the] Champions League,” Sheppard said.
“It has to be. It’s the top competition and this club deserves to be there. With the stature of the club and its history, that is the space that we need to be talking about.
“This cup gives us an opportunity to play in the Confederation Cup but we want to have a Champions League spot.”
Casric bought the first division franchise of Free State Stars in August 2022 and relocated the team to Mpumalanga.
Amakhosi suffered infamous embarrassments against clubs from lower divisions in the Nedbank competition, including being knocked out by Richards Bay FC, then in the NFD, last season. Chiefs lost to first division TS Galaxy in the 2019 final.
Sheppard said this time they won’t be caught off guard as they have done extensive scouting of Casric.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chiefs want Champions League more than Confed, says Sheppard
Team could clinch a place in either continental tournament by winning Nedbank Cup or finishing in Premiership top two
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.