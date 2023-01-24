Sport / Soccer

League Cup

Man United primed to end trophy drought, says Ten Hag

Red Devils prepare for the first leg of the League Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday

24 January 2023 - 18:39 Manasi Pathak
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/ REUTERS
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/ REUTERS

Manchester United have a good opportunity to win their first trophy since 2017, manager Erik ten Hag said on Tuesday as his team prepares for the first leg of the League Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

United have been criticised by their fans for the club’s trophy drought, with the team last winning silverware back in 2017 as they won the Europa League and League Cup.

But United have improved under Ten Hag and are the only English team to remain in contention in four competitions this season — Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

“It’s about that, it’s about winning trophies,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Forest. “We have a good opportunity but you have to go from game to game.

“Now we play Forest in two legs, we focus on the first leg. Don’t think further ahead as it will only distract.”

Ten Hag said United have moved on from their 3-2 defeat by league leaders Arsenal in their last game and his players are fully focused on facing Forest, who are 13th in the standings, nine spots below United.

The Dutchman said Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will remain unavailable for the game, but Casemiro would be available again after serving a one-match ban in the league.

The second leg will be played at Old Trafford on February 1.

Reuters

No stopping goal machine Haaland: Premier League talking points

Nketiah proves an able replacement for Jesus
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes for new striker

Christian Saile Basomboli needs to score goals fast to stop their slide to sixth place
Sport
1 day ago

It’s a minority: Pirates coach Riveiro as Mpontshane becomes ‘boo boys’ target

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed he believes it is a minority of the club’s supporters who are turning on their own players.
Sport
1 day ago

Nketiah strikes late to sink Man United

Arsenal restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes for new striker
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Orange is the new blackout looming ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Man United primed to end trophy drought, says Ten ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
It’s a minority: Pirates coach Riveiro as ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Strydom hoping for Vaal winners before final Met ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Nketiah strikes late to sink Man United

Sport / Soccer

Juventus docked 15 points over alleged financial wrongdoing

News

Arsenal have history on their side in title race with City

Sport / Soccer

No stopping goal machine Haaland: Premier League talking points

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes for new striker

Sport / Soccer

Former Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu blasts Sundowns for ‘destroying SA football’

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.