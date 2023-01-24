Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BCX pushes cloud dominance plan with DotCom acquisition

The acquisition adds to its cloud capabilities, specifically as a Microsoft Azure partner

24 January 2023 - 18:34 Mudiwa Gavaza
From left, Jan Bouwer, JC van Den Heever, Jonas Bogoshi and Gerhard Duvenage. Picture: SUPPLIED
From left, Jan Bouwer, JC van Den Heever, Jonas Bogoshi and Gerhard Duvenage. Picture: SUPPLIED

BCX has acquired cloud solutions provider DotCom for an undisclosed sum, adding to the group’s cloud investment push.

“As a cloud solutions provider, DotCom adds to our own cloud capabilities, specifically with regards to Microsoft Azure, which further drives our cloud agnostic strategy”, said Jan Bouwer, chief of digital platform solutions at BCX.

Founded in 2012, DotCom specialises in cloud solutions and has gained status as a Microsoft Azure Gold partner over time.  

DotCom delivers services and solutions including cloud software and cloud-managed services, as well as cloud advisory and consulting to companies making the move to cloud computing. The company says it has built up a client base from a range of industries, including the financial and insurance sectors.

Telkom continues its search for a global joint venture partner with the financial and technological muscle to help plug the holes in the IT service unit, which has been losing money for years. Having been bought out by the partially state-owned operator in 2014, BCX has struggled to produce a consistent profit.

THE FINANCE GHOST: Turmoil in the telecoms sector

Given the billions MTN, Telkom and Vodacom need to spend on capex, not to mention batteries, the future looks rocky
Opinion
5 days ago

The group’s mission to take up greater market share in cloud computing and to make its business more attractive for a potential outside investor has been boosted by a recent deal that sees BCX supplying cloud computing products on behalf of Jack Ma’s Alibaba, from which Telkom expects to make money from the 2024 financial year.

BCX believes more businesses are investing in a hybrid approach that mixes on-premises and cloud-based systems, and that the market as a whole is moving towards greater reliance on subscription-based software, infrastructure and managed cloud services. 

“BCX is [also] aggressively growing its capabilities to create a more balanced product portfolio for growth. The acquisition of DotCom combined with existing capabilities at BCX will create a powerhouse in the cloud space,” BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi said.

The search for an investor for the IT company is part of a wider strategic push by the fixed-line operator to release billions of rands trapped in its sprawling structure, which includes properties, masts and towers, BCX and internet fibre operator Openserve.

Telkom hopes outside investment will help to stabilise BCX’s business, but progress in finding such a benefactor appears to be much slower than market players had expected. A lack of solid plans or announcements for BCX, as well as for masts and towers unit Swiftnet and Openserve, has become a concern for the market as the group reported its first full-year earnings. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MORE:

Telkom and Rain call off merger talks

Shares of state-affiliated telecom firm soar as market players were not happy with possible deal
Companies
1 week ago

Alibaba aids Telkom’s search for BCX investor

IT service unit will supply cloud computing products on behalf of Jack Ma’s company
Companies
2 months ago

Seacom signs deal with British Telecom to expand IT services

As part of its deal with British Telecom, Seacom believes its customers will benefit from access to the UK firm’s cloud security platform
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Property investor reaps rewards in the Joburg CBD
Companies / Property
3.
Sasol signs renewable energy deals for SA
Companies / Energy
4.
Beware of ChatGPT, say cybersecurity experts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
TFG says load-shedding is 2.6 times worse than in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.