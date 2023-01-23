Sport / Soccer

No stopping goal machine Haaland: Premier League talking points

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah proves an able replacement for injured Gabriel Jesus

23 January 2023 - 16:52 Philip O'Connor
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22 2023 in Manchester, England. Picture: NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on January 22 2023 in Manchester, England. Picture: NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES

London — Norwegian serial scorer Erling Haaland was at it again at the weekend claiming his fourth hat-trick of the season in the 3-0 win over Wolves.

It has taken the Manchester City striker just 19 games for the hat-tricks and  25 goals in total with the season at the halfway mark. 

Another striker taking his chances is Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah who has stepped up to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus. The home-grown Nketiah has now scored seven goals in seven matches including two in the win over Manchester United on Sunday.

These and other talking points from the latest round of Premier League games.

Haaland continues to make Premier League look easy: After going three Manchester City appearances without a goal before his side’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur last week, it seemed Erling Haaland was human after all.

However, after ending his brief goal drought against Spurs, the Norwegian fired in his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a sensational debut season in England to earn City a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The stats make for remarkable reading. Haaland broke former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record of being the fastest player to four Premier League hat-tricks. Haaland's four came in 19 games, Van Nistelrooy’s in 65.

His 25-goal league haul from 19 matches would have been enough to win the Premier League golden boot in each of the previous four seasons. Dixie Dean’s record of 60 goals scored in a single league season, set in 1928, remains in sight.

Nketiah seizing his chance at Arsenal: When Gabriel Jesus was sidelined by injury, doubts were raised about Arsenal’s depth and whether they could continue to set the pace at the top of the Premier League.

But in home-grown product Eddie Nketiah they have saved themselves millions in the transfer market.

Fellow youth team prodigy Bukayo Saka grabs most of the headlines and scored a beautiful goal against Manchester United on Sunday but Nketiah’s double sealed the 3-2 win.

It took Nketiah a while to establish himself at Arsenal having made his debut in 2017 and he was loaned out to Leeds United at one stage. But after Jesus’s injury, he has seized his chance and now has seven goals from his past seven games in all competitions.

Goal drought a worry for Newcastle: Newcastle stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to a club record 15 and kept a sixth successive clean sheet but the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace exposed their misfiring attack.

Eddie Howe's side are devilishly difficult to beat but they have now scored once in four league games and their top-four ambitions could be damaged by a lack of goals.

The decision to loan out striker Chris Wood was surprising especially with no forward coming in and Howe will be pushing for offensive reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.

Joelinton was disappointing at Palace while Callum Wilson is without a goal since October and looks short of confidence.

Mudryk offers cheer for Chelsea: There was not much to get excited about in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool but the second-half introduction of new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk did lift the tedium.

The Ukrainian winger, who looked destined for Arsenal before choosing Chelsea, showed dazzling footwork during his brief cameo and looked the most likely player in Chelsea’s ranks to snatch a winner at Anfield.

Manager Graham Potter was impressed by 22-year-old Mudryk’s performance and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville raved: “Seeing Mudryk for 10 minutes I wouldn’t like to play against him.”

Where is Everton’s next win coming from? Everton have had a number of must-win games since the resumption of the Premier League season after the World Cup and lost them all. Next up is Arsenal and Liverpool.

They had home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton when both clubs were bottom of the league, and lost both 2-1. This weekend’s visit to fellow strugglers West Ham was at the least a “must not lose” fixture, but they were comfortably beaten.

The Toffees’ 15 points from their first 20 games of the season is the worst return in the club’s history and it is hard to see where the next victory is coming from for Frank Lampard’s side.

He has tried to change systems, going to five at the back, but it has not yet made any difference to results. New arrivals this week could change the outlook for the team, but will they be enough to stave off relegation?

Reuters

Roberto Martinez appointed as new Portugal coach

Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Sport
2 weeks ago

Wales captain Bale hangs up his boots

Winger retires immediately from club and international football
Sport
2 weeks ago

Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat

Chelsea boss says he understands why supporters booed the team
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes for new striker
Sport / Soccer
2.
KEVIN McCALLUM: Bavuma should be SA’s Test captain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Arsenal have history on their side in title race ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Khumalo’s chance of a second Durban July success ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
July winner Sparkling Water the forgotten horse ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes for new striker

Sport / Soccer

It’s a minority: Pirates coach Riveiro as Mpontshane becomes ‘boo boys’ target

Sport / Soccer

Nketiah strikes late to sink Man United

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.