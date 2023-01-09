Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
While form is in contradiction with his utterances, under-fire Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes his side can win all their remaining 15 matches to finish in a respectable position.
Despite winning the MTN8, Pirates have been diabolical in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches in which where they have suffered three successive defeats, the most recent being against Cape Town City on Saturday when the Sea Robbers went down 2-1 away
There is a gap of 18 points between top-of-the-table Mamelodi Sundowns (37 points) and Riveiro’s Pirates who are eighth on the PSL standings after 15 games.
Riveiro’s men are eight points behind second-placed SuperSport United, who occupy the other Caf Champions League qualification spot.
Asked if Pirates will look to achieve the Champions League qualification, the Spanish-born coach suggested anything can happen in the final half of the season.
“We have 15 games to play. Those are a lot of points to play for,” Riveiro said after the game against City.
“The second part of the season is a lot more difficult, not only for Pirates but for everyone to collect points. There is no reason to think we cannot win [the remaining] 15 games,” he said.
“I’m optimistic, I’m not stupid, I know how difficult the challenge is but we are going to every game with an intention to win and let’s see at the end of the season where we are.”
While winning 15 games in a row for Pirates is not impossible, it is important to note Pirates have failed to string together at least three victories in the league this season.
But Riveiro is confident things will soon change for the better for his Buccaneers.
“Obviously, we are not in a situation that we would like to be in terms of points, it goes without saying. None of us, players, coaches and fans [are happy] I’m sure,” the coach said.
“But we have a clear vision of the team we want to be in the future. Sometimes it takes a bit more time, but we are 100% sure of what we are doing. We have no doubt we will get there sooner rather than later.”
After losing to Sundowns and City away from home, Pirates will hope for a change of luck against Golden Arrows at their Orlando Stadium base on Saturday (3.30pm).
Sixth-placed Arrows will head to Orlando high in spirits after their 2-1 win over SuperSport at the weekend.
Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season
There are a lot of winners here, new call-up Timm says of Bafana squad
Pirates’ red-hot Saleng in Bafana squad for two friendlies
Riveiro says first trophy with Pirates proves nothing about his coaching
