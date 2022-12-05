Mané magic was missing as Senegal sank

The devastating loss of Sadio Mané to injury was something Senegal manfully recovered from in reaching the last 16 at the World Cup but it ultimately meant they could go no further.

Defeat on Sunday by England was a sobering reminder of how much Senegal missed Mané’s influence as early chances he might have buried were not taken and the Lions of Teranga tamely exited the tournament on the back of Sunday night’s comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Al Bayt Stadium.

The reigning African footballer of the year was ruled out on the eve of the tournament with a knee injury suffered in Bundesliga action with Bayern Munich, striking what many feared would be a devastating blow to the African champions.