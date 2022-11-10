×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Boxing

Veteran Hekkie Budler gets the nod that will give him another ring record

Trainer-manager Colin Nathan is hoping the fight against world junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan will take place by April next year

10 November 2022 - 15:26 David Isaacson
Hekkie Budler, left, in action while winning the IBF, WBA and The Ring magazine junior-flyweight belts from Ryoichi Taguchi of Japan in May 2018. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KIYOSHI OTA
Hekkie Budler, left, in action while winning the IBF, WBA and The Ring magazine junior-flyweight belts from Ryoichi Taguchi of Japan in May 2018. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KIYOSHI OTA

Hekkie Budler is set to make more SA ring history after being confirmed as mandatory challenger for newly unified world junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan. 

Budler won the eliminator for the WBC belt with a magnificent points win over Elwin Soto in Mexico in June, but since then he has been waiting to hear when his title shot would materialise. 

WBC champ Teraji recently stopped his WBA counterpart Hiroto Kyoguchi — his compatriot who had dethroned Budler in December 2018 — and now the WBC bosses have ordered the victor to face Budler. 

Budler’s trainer-manager Colin Nathan said on Thursday he hoped the fight would take place by April next year. 

ALWIN SOTO VS HEKKIE BUDLER

The moment Budler steps into the ring he will become SA’s most prolific world title challenger. If both the WBC and WBA belts are on the line his career tally will move to 10, but even if just one mantle is at stake he will still set a new mark. 

Budler shares the SA record of eight challenges — counting mainstream and marginal belts — with Sugar Boy Malinga and Cassius Baloyi. 

Budler already holds the highest number of bona fide world titles by a SA boxer, four.  

Victory would bring him level with Dingaan Thobela to have owned world titles on offer by three of the four mainstream bodies. 

Thobela possessed belts belonging to the WBO, WBA and WBC, while Budler has held straps from the IBF and WBA. 

The Ring magazine belt is given to unified champions to help eradicate the confusion of the alphabet soup of sanctioning bodies. 

The biggest statistical challenge facing Budler is that WBC titles have been the hardest to win for SA boxers, with only Malinga and Thobela succeeding in 20 attempts. 

The most recent failure was cruiserweight Thabiso Mchunu, who was unlucky to lose a split decision to Junior Makabu in the US in January. 

SA’s WBC casualties include some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Corrie Sanders, Phillip Ndou and Pierre Fourie. 

Budler’s career title challenges: IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBO strawweight (won); WBA strawweight (won); IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBF junior-flyweight (lost); IBF junior-flyweight (won); WBA junior-flyweight (won); The Ring magazine junior-flyweight title. 

To come: WBC and WBA junior-flyweight. 

Sugar Boy Malinga’s career title challenges: IBF super-middleweight (lost); IBF super-middle (lost); WBO super-middle (lost); WBC super-middle (won); WBC super-middle (won); WBF super-middle (won); IBO super-middle (lost); IBA light-heavyweight (lost). 

Cassius Baloyi’s career title challenges: WBU junior-featherweight (won); WBU feather (won); IBO junior-lightweight (won); IBO lightweight (lost); IBF junior-light (won); IBO junior-light (won); IBF junior-light (won); IBF junior-light (lost).

Coetzee and Lombard living the dream of Nedbank Golf Challenge

World-class field of 66 professionals will contest this week’s historic 40th edition
Sport
1 day ago

Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials

Death threats and harassment will destroy the sport, governing body warns
Sport
1 day ago

Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein

Candice Dawson’s colt, who will probably be the favourite, to be ridden by Keagan De Melo
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Hamilton eyes ‘home’ win as honorary Brazilian
Sport / Other Sport
2.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Double Dutch SA cricket has gone ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
SA duo chasing the Fox at Sun City
Sport / Other Sport
4.
All Blacks flyhalf Mo’unga eager to face ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bafana coach Broos cannot see the point of ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials

Sport / Other Sport

Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein

Sport / Other Sport

Caroline Garcia claims WTA crown in Texas

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.