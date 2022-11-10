Veteran Hekkie Budler gets the nod that will give him another ring record

Mainland China stocks open 2.1% higher as the US dollar index slides more than 2% overnight
This year the event at Spier takes its inspiration from Benin’s sacred forests dedicated to the veneration of women
Transnet Freight Rail starts the process to procure power from renewable energy sources to lessen its reliance on Eskom
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The head of the multinational raw materials manufacturer and supplier says ongoing port congestion may impact sales volumes in the first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Public Servants Association members stage a one-day strike, thousands protest in London, COP27 in Egypt grapples with the world’s climate emergency, Americans vote in midterm elections, and more
Hekkie Budler is set to make more SA ring history after being confirmed as mandatory challenger for newly unified world junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan.
Budler won the eliminator for the WBC belt with a magnificent points win over Elwin Soto in Mexico in June, but since then he has been waiting to hear when his title shot would materialise.
WBC champ Teraji recently stopped his WBA counterpart Hiroto Kyoguchi — his compatriot who had dethroned Budler in December 2018 — and now the WBC bosses have ordered the victor to face Budler.
Budler’s trainer-manager Colin Nathan said on Thursday he hoped the fight would take place by April next year.
ALWIN SOTO VS HEKKIE BUDLER
The moment Budler steps into the ring he will become SA’s most prolific world title challenger. If both the WBC and WBA belts are on the line his career tally will move to 10, but even if just one mantle is at stake he will still set a new mark.
Budler shares the SA record of eight challenges — counting mainstream and marginal belts — with Sugar Boy Malinga and Cassius Baloyi.
Budler already holds the highest number of bona fide world titles by a SA boxer, four.
Victory would bring him level with Dingaan Thobela to have owned world titles on offer by three of the four mainstream bodies.
Thobela possessed belts belonging to the WBO, WBA and WBC, while Budler has held straps from the IBF and WBA.
The Ring magazine belt is given to unified champions to help eradicate the confusion of the alphabet soup of sanctioning bodies.
The biggest statistical challenge facing Budler is that WBC titles have been the hardest to win for SA boxers, with only Malinga and Thobela succeeding in 20 attempts.
The most recent failure was cruiserweight Thabiso Mchunu, who was unlucky to lose a split decision to Junior Makabu in the US in January.
SA’s WBC casualties include some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Corrie Sanders, Phillip Ndou and Pierre Fourie.
Budler’s career title challenges: IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBO strawweight (won); WBA strawweight (won); IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBF junior-flyweight (lost); IBF junior-flyweight (won); WBA junior-flyweight (won); The Ring magazine junior-flyweight title.
To come: WBC and WBA junior-flyweight.
Sugar Boy Malinga’s career title challenges: IBF super-middleweight (lost); IBF super-middle (lost); WBO super-middle (lost); WBC super-middle (won); WBC super-middle (won); WBF super-middle (won); IBO super-middle (lost); IBA light-heavyweight (lost).
Cassius Baloyi’s career title challenges: WBU junior-featherweight (won); WBU feather (won); IBO junior-lightweight (won); IBO lightweight (lost); IBF junior-light (won); IBO junior-light (won); IBF junior-light (won); IBF junior-light (lost).
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Boxing
Veteran Hekkie Budler gets the nod that will give him another ring record
Trainer-manager Colin Nathan is hoping the fight against world junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan will take place by April next year
Hekkie Budler is set to make more SA ring history after being confirmed as mandatory challenger for newly unified world junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan.
Budler won the eliminator for the WBC belt with a magnificent points win over Elwin Soto in Mexico in June, but since then he has been waiting to hear when his title shot would materialise.
WBC champ Teraji recently stopped his WBA counterpart Hiroto Kyoguchi — his compatriot who had dethroned Budler in December 2018 — and now the WBC bosses have ordered the victor to face Budler.
Budler’s trainer-manager Colin Nathan said on Thursday he hoped the fight would take place by April next year.
ALWIN SOTO VS HEKKIE BUDLER
The moment Budler steps into the ring he will become SA’s most prolific world title challenger. If both the WBC and WBA belts are on the line his career tally will move to 10, but even if just one mantle is at stake he will still set a new mark.
Budler shares the SA record of eight challenges — counting mainstream and marginal belts — with Sugar Boy Malinga and Cassius Baloyi.
Budler already holds the highest number of bona fide world titles by a SA boxer, four.
Victory would bring him level with Dingaan Thobela to have owned world titles on offer by three of the four mainstream bodies.
Thobela possessed belts belonging to the WBO, WBA and WBC, while Budler has held straps from the IBF and WBA.
The Ring magazine belt is given to unified champions to help eradicate the confusion of the alphabet soup of sanctioning bodies.
The biggest statistical challenge facing Budler is that WBC titles have been the hardest to win for SA boxers, with only Malinga and Thobela succeeding in 20 attempts.
The most recent failure was cruiserweight Thabiso Mchunu, who was unlucky to lose a split decision to Junior Makabu in the US in January.
SA’s WBC casualties include some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Corrie Sanders, Phillip Ndou and Pierre Fourie.
Budler’s career title challenges: IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBO strawweight (won); WBA strawweight (won); IBO junior-flyweight (won); IBF junior-flyweight (lost); IBF junior-flyweight (won); WBA junior-flyweight (won); The Ring magazine junior-flyweight title.
To come: WBC and WBA junior-flyweight.
Sugar Boy Malinga’s career title challenges: IBF super-middleweight (lost); IBF super-middle (lost); WBO super-middle (lost); WBC super-middle (won); WBC super-middle (won); WBF super-middle (won); IBO super-middle (lost); IBA light-heavyweight (lost).
Cassius Baloyi’s career title challenges: WBU junior-featherweight (won); WBU feather (won); IBO junior-lightweight (won); IBO lightweight (lost); IBF junior-light (won); IBO junior-light (won); IBF junior-light (won); IBF junior-light (lost).
Coetzee and Lombard living the dream of Nedbank Golf Challenge
Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials
Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials
Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein
Caroline Garcia claims WTA crown in Texas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.