Arthur Zwane hails Chiefs’ fighting spirit when conceding early

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,662.98 per ounce, while US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,671.00
Satawu and Untu should rather push for policy shifts that will create and protect jobs
Provinces eschew case management system designed to help provincial health departments defend themselves against potentially crippling claims
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Korean-operated supplier employed children as young as 13 in Alabama
International Monetary Fund warns of risks to global financial stability in a new world in which inflation and interest will be higher
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Asteroid’s orbit altered in Nasa’s first test of planetary defence system
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The ability to buy wines of exceptional value at a good price often means that we undervalue them
Kaizer Chiefs’ problem of conceding early is balanced by a healthy ability to fight back in games that indicates the team has a strong character, coach Arthur Zwane said.
Zwane said Chiefs are working hard on eliminating their tendency of being loose early in games, which has seen Amakhosi concede first in a staggering six of their 13 league and cup games this campaign, including the friendly Macufe Cup.
As stunning a statistic is that Amakhosi, after making life hard for themselves, fought back to earn a result in all of those six matches.
Chiefs fought back again — via Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s hat-trick of penalties — to beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in Sunday’s Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium, after Nhlanhla Mgaga put the Cape side ahead in the 29th minute.
Highlights of the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs played at DHL Cape Town Stadium on the 09th of October 2022.
Edmilson Dove walked away with the Man Of The Match award.
More videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcHrD...
#Amakhosi4Life #KCFreshRevival
Zwane is aware Chiefs could have had more points had they not conceded early so often, but praised his team’s character for fighting back once more away against a tight outfit of Stellenbosch’s quality.
“We came here knowing we were playing a very good side, a team doing very well with a good technical team and playing personnel,” Zwane said.
“So it was never going to be an easy one and we had to dig deeper, but if there’s one thing I’m pleased about it’s the way we started the game.
“In 30 minutes we could have scored four to five goals. We were not clinical enough and against the run of play we committed that costly mistake and found ourselves a goal down and chasing the game.
“But I must also commend the character of these boys coming back. It’s never easy when you’re a goal down against a team of Stellenbosch’s calibre.
“We made their life a bit difficult and made them look too predictable. We forced them into the mistakes that led to the penalties. But we also had a number of chances [with which] we could have increased the scoreline.
“I’ll commend that spirit of coming back all the time. It builds that character to say, ‘We’re not going to lose this game’. I believe it’s happening for a reason.”
The first of Chiefs’ six matches in which they conceded first was in the MTN8 quarterfinal against Stellenbosch where they fought back to 1-1 and then won on penalties. They then fought back to 1-1 against Marumo Gallants in a league game, and beat SuperSport United 2-1 coming back from a goal down in a Premiership match.
In the Macufe Cup Chiefs went a goal down to Royal AM, fought back to 1-1, then lost on penalties. In the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu, Amakhosi fought back to 1-1 from a goal down. Then they beat Stellenbosch on Sunday after conceding first.
Despite their shakiness early in matches, Chiefs are on something of a roll in the Premiership, where two draws and three wins have seen Zwane’s team leapfrog from 14th place to fourth in a month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Arthur Zwane hails Chiefs’ fighting spirit when conceding early
Amakhosi trailed at the beginning in six of their 13 league and Cup games this campaign, including the friendly Macufe Cup
Kaizer Chiefs’ problem of conceding early is balanced by a healthy ability to fight back in games that indicates the team has a strong character, coach Arthur Zwane said.
Zwane said Chiefs are working hard on eliminating their tendency of being loose early in games, which has seen Amakhosi concede first in a staggering six of their 13 league and cup games this campaign, including the friendly Macufe Cup.
As stunning a statistic is that Amakhosi, after making life hard for themselves, fought back to earn a result in all of those six matches.
Chiefs fought back again — via Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s hat-trick of penalties — to beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in Sunday’s Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium, after Nhlanhla Mgaga put the Cape side ahead in the 29th minute.
Highlights of the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs played at DHL Cape Town Stadium on the 09th of October 2022. Edmilson Dove walked away with the Man Of The Match award. More videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcHrD... #Amakhosi4Life #KCFreshRevival
Zwane is aware Chiefs could have had more points had they not conceded early so often, but praised his team’s character for fighting back once more away against a tight outfit of Stellenbosch’s quality.
“We came here knowing we were playing a very good side, a team doing very well with a good technical team and playing personnel,” Zwane said.
“So it was never going to be an easy one and we had to dig deeper, but if there’s one thing I’m pleased about it’s the way we started the game.
“In 30 minutes we could have scored four to five goals. We were not clinical enough and against the run of play we committed that costly mistake and found ourselves a goal down and chasing the game.
“But I must also commend the character of these boys coming back. It’s never easy when you’re a goal down against a team of Stellenbosch’s calibre.
“We made their life a bit difficult and made them look too predictable. We forced them into the mistakes that led to the penalties. But we also had a number of chances [with which] we could have increased the scoreline.
“I’ll commend that spirit of coming back all the time. It builds that character to say, ‘We’re not going to lose this game’. I believe it’s happening for a reason.”
The first of Chiefs’ six matches in which they conceded first was in the MTN8 quarterfinal against Stellenbosch where they fought back to 1-1 and then won on penalties. They then fought back to 1-1 against Marumo Gallants in a league game, and beat SuperSport United 2-1 coming back from a goal down in a Premiership match.
In the Macufe Cup Chiefs went a goal down to Royal AM, fought back to 1-1, then lost on penalties. In the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against AmaZulu, Amakhosi fought back to 1-1 from a goal down. Then they beat Stellenbosch on Sunday after conceding first.
Despite their shakiness early in matches, Chiefs are on something of a roll in the Premiership, where two draws and three wins have seen Zwane’s team leapfrog from 14th place to fourth in a month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chiefs striker Bimenyimana in hat-trick penalty mood
Back in his element‚ Hunt plots revival of SuperSport United
Chiefs and AmaZulu settle for a draw
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.