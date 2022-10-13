Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Sometimes it seems that performing artists in SA are doomed to make their work in a context of perpetual crisis; if it isn’t Covid-19 trying to kill off the sector, it’s the slow poison of state neglect. For those who have managed to steer their way through this Scylla and Charybdis, there are still plenty of hidden icebergs to avoid. Or perhaps, to extend the mixed maritime metaphor, they have given up on the ship and have, instead, become adept at leaping from lifeboat to lifeboat.
Some would say that this is the natural state of theatre in our country. The big-budget shows are few and far between. Most make do, as their predecessors have — material or political necessity turning Jerzy Grotowski’s “poor theatre” into a virtuous national tradition — with small casts, limited overheads, simple sets and as much goodwill as they can muster from their colleagues in the industry...
CHRIS THURMAN: Exciting theatre against all the odds
