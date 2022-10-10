Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
Bengaluru — Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said on Monday.
Messi had missed the weekend’s Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims in which PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.
The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the second half of the reverse fixture at Benfica last week due to the calf problem.
Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches will also miss Tuesday’s game.
PSG are top of Group H at the halfway stage with seven points, the same as Benfica, while Juventus are four points behind in third.
At the same time Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said his side are still a work in progress but his players must not use that as an excuse for their recent struggles as they prepare to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Juve snapped a five-match winless streak against Bologna in Serie A earlier this month and followed that up with victory against Maccabi at home last week, before being brought down to earth with a 2-0 defeat by AC Milan on Saturday.
Allegri’s team have picked up one win from their opening three games in Group H and must beat Maccabi to stay in contention for a place in the Champions League last 16.
“I believe there is a growth path. Experience is gained by playing important games,” Allegri told reporters. “However, we must not use it as an alibi because we have to give everything on the pitch. Indeed, we must do much more to start a new cycle.”
Reuters
Injured Messi sidelined for PSG’s Champions League clash
