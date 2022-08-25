Leverkusen players must control emotions amid bad start — coach

Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
Tackling climate change will be futile if the country plunges into chaotic social unrest
Many ‘economic migrants’ abuse SA’s asylum provisions by falsifying reasons for leaving their countries, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Instances of economic coercion have risen significantly risen in recent years, study finds
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics, about the potential effects of such a move
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
A worsening cost-of-living crisis is expected to fuel protests throughout the EU
Liverpool got off to a slow start to the new season, with just two points from three matches. Alarm bells will start to ring if they don’r beat Bournemouth
The Ono is a megayacht concept penned by yacht designer Aras Kazar that shows that yachts do not have to follow traditional design cues
Berlin — Bayer Leverkusen’s worst start to a season, with four defeats in four games across all competitions, should not force them to change their plans, and players must get their emotions under control, says coach Gerardo Seoane.
The Swiss, who led Leverkusen to a third-place finish last season and a spot in the Champions League group stage, has watched his team lose all three of their Bundesliga matches so far, as well as crash out of the German Cup first round to third-tier club Elversberg.
Leverkusen, now in 17th place above bottom club VFL Bochum on goal difference, travel to in-form Mainz 05 who are on seven points, two off leaders Bayern Munich.
For Seoane the main thing will be how his players handle their emotions when they fall behind in a game. That has been the case in all four defeats this season.
“At the moment the emotional situation on the pitch is a deciding factor,” Seoane told reporters. “A main thing point is how we handle the situation if we are a goal down, and we need to improve that.
“We have to have higher frustration tolerance, so that if we get in those situations, we do not drop our energy level.”
It all started badly in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen days after their shock German Cup exit.
A 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund was made even worse by the dismissal with a red card of keeper Lukas Hradecky at the end. That was followed by two consecutive home losses — to Augsburg and Hoffenheim — with Leverkusen having scored just once so far in the league.
Czech striker Patrik Schick has yet to find the target this season and Moussa Diaby looks far from last season’s sensational form while talented teenager Florian Wirtz and forward Karim Bellarabi are still out with long-term injuries.
The departure of Argentinian forward Lucas Alario to Eintracht Frankfurt has further limited their attacking options.
But for Seoane it is important to convince his players that the path the team has followed is the correct one. “In such situations the team needs the coach even more,” he said. “So my task is to project that absolute conviction of our path.
“We have not succeeded in finding this emotional balance. But I am convinced the team will show a completely different face on the weekend, with a lot more energy and power.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Leverkusen players must control emotions amid bad start — coach
Seoane says the main thing will be how his players handle falling behind in a game
Berlin — Bayer Leverkusen’s worst start to a season, with four defeats in four games across all competitions, should not force them to change their plans, and players must get their emotions under control, says coach Gerardo Seoane.
The Swiss, who led Leverkusen to a third-place finish last season and a spot in the Champions League group stage, has watched his team lose all three of their Bundesliga matches so far, as well as crash out of the German Cup first round to third-tier club Elversberg.
Leverkusen, now in 17th place above bottom club VFL Bochum on goal difference, travel to in-form Mainz 05 who are on seven points, two off leaders Bayern Munich.
For Seoane the main thing will be how his players handle their emotions when they fall behind in a game. That has been the case in all four defeats this season.
“At the moment the emotional situation on the pitch is a deciding factor,” Seoane told reporters. “A main thing point is how we handle the situation if we are a goal down, and we need to improve that.
“We have to have higher frustration tolerance, so that if we get in those situations, we do not drop our energy level.”
It all started badly in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen days after their shock German Cup exit.
A 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund was made even worse by the dismissal with a red card of keeper Lukas Hradecky at the end. That was followed by two consecutive home losses — to Augsburg and Hoffenheim — with Leverkusen having scored just once so far in the league.
Czech striker Patrik Schick has yet to find the target this season and Moussa Diaby looks far from last season’s sensational form while talented teenager Florian Wirtz and forward Karim Bellarabi are still out with long-term injuries.
The departure of Argentinian forward Lucas Alario to Eintracht Frankfurt has further limited their attacking options.
But for Seoane it is important to convince his players that the path the team has followed is the correct one. “In such situations the team needs the coach even more,” he said. “So my task is to project that absolute conviction of our path.
“We have not succeeded in finding this emotional balance. But I am convinced the team will show a completely different face on the weekend, with a lot more energy and power.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bayern Munich’s dominance irks Bundesliga rivals
Bundesliga braced for last-day drama as Haaland bids farewell
Bayern have it all to do at Augsburg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.