Bayern Munich’s dominance irks Bundesliga rivals

Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest —the amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Tencent hopes this latest major foreign deal since a regulatory crackdown in late 2020 will help it to offset some pressures in the Chinese gaming market
Tight markets and higher selling prices contributed to Sappi’s performance, despite high cost inflation
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
For women in white-collar industries, wearing high heels was taken for granted as part of going to work — but now many are questioning whether it’s worth the pain
Dortmund and Liepzig out to break decade-long winning streak
From August 26-28, Johannesburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will play host to supercars, off-road driving, customer test drives and simulator experiences
Berlin — Bayern Munich have dominated the Bundesliga for a decade and when the champions open their new season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday few will be betting against them winning a record-extending 11th consecutive league crown.
Despite the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, Bayern do not look weaker than last year, having brought in French forward Mathys Tel, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane and Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui.
They have already won their first piece of silverware, beating RB Leipzig 5-3 on Saturday in the German Super Cup, and will go into the opener against Europa League champions Eintracht with their confidence high.
“I was in Leipzig and saw Bayern’s performance. One has to say that their attack was impressive,” said Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund.
“They have an unusually good team, invested immense amounts of money and so they are the top favourites. Everyone apart from Bayern fans want to see Bayern not win the title,” Watzke told ARD television.
Runners-up last season, Dortmund’s own title hopes have suffered a major setback after Sebastien Haller, their replacement for elite striker Erling Haaland, was ruled out for months.
Haller joined in July but two weeks later the Ivory Coast international was sidelined following the discovery of a testicular malignant tumour that required surgery and now will need chemotherapy.
The Ruhr valley club, who also signed talented Germany forward Karim Adeyemi, will be looking for a replacement for Haller but that will not happen before their season-opener on Saturday against fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen.
RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco hopes his players will kick off the season against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday in the same manner they finished the second half of the last campaign.
Tedesco took over with Leipzig in the lower part of the table and led them to a fourth-place finish, as well as steering them to the German Cup, the club’s first major trophy.
Leipzig have also managed to hold on to Bundesliga Player of the Season Christopher Nkunku, despite several top European clubs interested in signing the France midfielder.
Leipzig have moved to tighten up at the back with the addition of Germany international David Raum.
“I can play in the Champions League here. You can win titles with this club as the German Cup showed last season,” Raum said.
“RB Leipzig is a big club with enormous prospects and a big future.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bayern Munich’s dominance irks Bundesliga rivals
Berlin — Bayern Munich have dominated the Bundesliga for a decade and when the champions open their new season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday few will be betting against them winning a record-extending 11th consecutive league crown.
Despite the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, Bayern do not look weaker than last year, having brought in French forward Mathys Tel, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane and Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui.
They have already won their first piece of silverware, beating RB Leipzig 5-3 on Saturday in the German Super Cup, and will go into the opener against Europa League champions Eintracht with their confidence high.
“I was in Leipzig and saw Bayern’s performance. One has to say that their attack was impressive,” said Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund.
“They have an unusually good team, invested immense amounts of money and so they are the top favourites. Everyone apart from Bayern fans want to see Bayern not win the title,” Watzke told ARD television.
Runners-up last season, Dortmund’s own title hopes have suffered a major setback after Sebastien Haller, their replacement for elite striker Erling Haaland, was ruled out for months.
Haller joined in July but two weeks later the Ivory Coast international was sidelined following the discovery of a testicular malignant tumour that required surgery and now will need chemotherapy.
The Ruhr valley club, who also signed talented Germany forward Karim Adeyemi, will be looking for a replacement for Haller but that will not happen before their season-opener on Saturday against fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen.
RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco hopes his players will kick off the season against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday in the same manner they finished the second half of the last campaign.
Tedesco took over with Leipzig in the lower part of the table and led them to a fourth-place finish, as well as steering them to the German Cup, the club’s first major trophy.
Leipzig have also managed to hold on to Bundesliga Player of the Season Christopher Nkunku, despite several top European clubs interested in signing the France midfielder.
Leipzig have moved to tighten up at the back with the addition of Germany international David Raum.
“I can play in the Champions League here. You can win titles with this club as the German Cup showed last season,” Raum said.
“RB Leipzig is a big club with enormous prospects and a big future.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Doubts over Benni McCarthy’s Man U coup beggar belief
Chasing pack want to close gap on Premier League duopoly
Chiefs’ new signing Du Preez agrees with coach he is a top player
Lionesses changed society in winning Euros, says coach
Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.