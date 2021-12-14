Sport / Soccer

Sundowns dispatch Baroka, open huge lead at the top

Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead to 15 points after they beat Baroka 2-1

14 December 2021 - 20:29 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kgoloko Thobejane of Baroka FC. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
Kgoloko Thobejane of Baroka FC. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY

Mamelodi Sundowns have gone 24 matches unbeaten in the league and have also stretched their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League to a whopping 15 points after they beat Baroka 2-1 at Loftus on Tuesday.

Their lead may be slightly reduced by Orlando Pirates who kicked off in the late match against Swallows, but that will not bother the coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena.

For Baroka these are worrying times as they remain rooted to the foot of the table. They have a mountain to climb to revive their wrecked campaign with only two wins from 12 starts.

Baroka have clocked up four defeats and two draws in their past six matches and will be under pressure to get something out of their remaining two matches of the year against Stellenbosch and Royal AM.

For Sundowns, they will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run against Pirates, AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants before they enter the festive break.

Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane started the match surprisingly without key striker Evidence Makgopa and key midfielder Nhlanhla Mgaga who were named on the bench.

For Sundowns, the coaches made two changes to the team that beat SuperSport United 1-0 in the Tshwane derby on Saturday.

In-form Andile Jali and Kermit Erasmus started in  place of Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela who were ruled out of this match due to injuries.

The first real chance of the match was for the visitors. A snap shot by attacker Sekela Sithole was saved by Denis Onyango after they found their way into Sundowns’s danger area.

After 22 minutes, Sundowns suffered a huge blow when reliable striker Peter Shalulile was stretched off the field with possible concussion after he collided with a Baroka defender in an aerial duel.

Shalulile was replaced by Pavol Šafranko, and the Slovakian attacker was sacrificed for defender Ricardo Nascimento late in the second half as the Sundowns coaches reinforced their defence.

Baroka had another good chance of opening the scoring just before the half-hour mark but Richard Mbulu, who was unmarked in the box, blasted his shot over the crossbar instead of picking a spot.

In one of Sundowns’s clear-cut chances, Sphelele Mkhulise was released into the box by Thapelo Morena, but his shot was cleared for safety by Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

The first half ended in dramatic fashion as Erasmus was given his marching orders by referee Akhona Makalima but Sundowns reacted immediately with the opener through Rivaldo Coetzee.

The opening goal, which is the third of Coetzee’s career and was the last kick of the half, came after Masuluke failed to connect with Lyle Lakay’s free-kick.

Baroka equalised after 71 minutes through Mbulu, who dribbled past Rushine de Reuck inside the box before beating Onyango with a well-drilled low shot on the near post.

The Brazilians settled the match eight minutes from time when Themba Zwane found the back of the net after he received the ball from Morena on the edge of the box.​

Chiefs understrength again for Royal AM clash

Amakhosi players are returning to training ‘in dribs and drabs’ after Covid-19 quarantines
Sport
2 hours ago

Ngcobo shines as Chiefs cruise to win over Sekhukhune

Amakhosi click into gear with a much-changed team following a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp
Sport
2 days ago

PSL to meet for fifth time over Chiefs Covid-19 saga

Amakhosi points on the line after failing to turn up for PSL matches
Sport
1 day ago

Rangnick tells Martial to be clear if he wants to leave United

Martial’s representative says the Frenchman was intent on securing a move away from Old Trafford
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Race director Michael Masi caught in storm over ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rangnick tells Martial to be clear if he wants to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Blitzboks face double British threat in Spain
Sport / Rugby
4.
Arsenal give captain Aubameyang the boot
Sport / Soccer
5.
Quinton de Kock could miss part of India Test ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Arsenal give captain Aubameyang the boot

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs Covid-19 saga shows the PSL has sunk to new depths

Sport / Soccer

Dolly, Mngqithi and Mokwena in the spotlight at PSL Awards

Sport / Soccer

Caballero to start for Southampton against Arsenal

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns squeeze three points from relentless Royal AM

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.