Sport / Soccer

PSL to meet for fifth time over Chiefs Covid-19 saga

13 December 2021 - 17:40 MARK GLEESON
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza says the PSL is ‘a rules-based organisation’. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza says the PSL is ‘a rules-based organisation’. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) executive committee will meet for the fifth time on Tuesday to discuss the Kaizer Chiefs Covid-19 controversy despite chair Irvin Khoza on Monday claiming it should be a simple matter because of the many rules and regulations in place.

Khoza said the executive committee would meet at 11am to follow up on previous meetings and that supporters wanted clarity after Chiefs failed to turn up for last week’s PSL matches against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows, claiming more than 30 Covid-19 infections among their “employees’’ had left them unable to fulfil the fixtures.

“It is not an easy matter. It is one dealt with by the football department and escalated to the executive committee. It requires a lot of attention to detail to make sure the adjudication on this matter is thorough. We are a rules-based organisation,” said Khoza.

“Usually everything is easy. You refer to the handbook for answers. But there are situations that occur in normal life that require us to apply our mind.

“We have been referring the matter back to the office to deal with the issues we have raised, and we have been told we will get the final bit of information we require, if it is possible [on Monday] and the meeting is convened for [Tuesday].

“Whether it will be the final date we adjudicate, I don’t know. We will have to see the facts in front of us. It is urgent, it is important, it is creating uncertainty in our market, but everything we do is in the interest of all the teams of the PSL.”

The PSL issued an edict in December 2020 that no matches could be postponed because of Covid-19 and it was on the basis of this circular that Cape Umoya United and Polokwane United were docked points in last season’s GladAfrica Championship.

“But we also take into account the issue of sporting integrity and reputational management, the issues of stakeholders. There are so many things we have to evaluate in this matter,” said Khoza. “The most important thing is our clubs come first.”

Chiefs did return to action on Sunday and despite missing coach Stuart Baxter and many regulars, they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 to go second in the standings.

Ngcobo shines as Chiefs cruise to win over Sekhukhune

Amakhosi click into gear with a much-changed team following a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp
Sport
22 hours ago

Chiefs Covid-19 saga shows the PSL has sunk to new depths

The league’s protocols for the pandemic are hopelessly out of tune with reality
Sport
4 days ago

Dolly, Mngqithi and Mokwena in the spotlight at PSL Awards

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and Mamelodi Sundowns coaches win big at ceremony
Sport
4 days ago

Sundowns lacked preparation ahead of Royal win, says Mokwena

Coaching staff take responsibility for not preparing players but welcome the three points
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hamilton’s team Mercedes protests after ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Controversy as Max Verstappen grabs his first F1 ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Lyle Hewitson in hospital after four-horse pile ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Race director Michael Masi caught in storm over ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Manuel Santana, Spanish champion who popularised ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

City boss Comitis hopes Kaizer Chiefs field players after lockout fiasco

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs down hapless Swallows to climb to second on log

Sport / Soccer

Why AmaZulu will have revenge on mind when they tackle Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Baxter delighted by Chiefs’ response to power failure

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.