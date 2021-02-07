Black Leopards edge Cosmos in late Nedbank Cup goal rush

Black Leopards put their league struggles aside at Potchefstroom’s Olen Park on Sunday when they beat Jomo Cosmos 2-1 to advance to the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup.

For the first 80 minutes there was hardly a shot in anger, but the game came alight with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Ovidy Karuru put Leopards in the lead with eight minutes to go, but the visiting side’s celebrations were cut short as Khethukuthula Zwane equalised for Cosmos a minute later.

Leopards regained the lead as Karuru pounced again with two minutes remaining to seal the win.

In the other matches, unbeaten Swallows FC continued their fairytale run as they overcame Cape United in Soweto to make it to the next round.

TS Sporting and JDR Stars from the GladAfrica Championship remain in the tournament and joined Swallows, Leopards, Orlando Pirates, champions Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu and Cape Town City.

Chippa United are also through to the next stage after a 3-2 victory over Free State Stars in Port Elizabeth.