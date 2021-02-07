Sport / Soccer

Black Leopards edge Cosmos in late Nedbank Cup goal rush

The game came alight with three goals in the final 10 minutes as Ovidy Karuru produced the goods

07 February 2021 - 19:00 Tiisetso Malepa
Ovidy Karuru of Black Leopards is challenged by Ayanda Gcaba of Jomo Cosmos at Profert Olen Park Stadium in Potchefstroom, February 7 2021. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Black Leopards put their league struggles aside at Potchefstroom’s Olen Park on Sunday when they beat Jomo Cosmos 2-1 to advance to the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup.

For the first 80 minutes there was hardly a shot in anger, but the game came alight with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Ovidy Karuru put Leopards in the lead with eight minutes to go, but the visiting side’s celebrations were cut short as Khethukuthula Zwane equalised for Cosmos a minute later.

Leopards regained the lead as Karuru pounced again with two minutes remaining to seal the win.

In the other matches, unbeaten Swallows FC continued their fairytale run as they overcame Cape United in Soweto to make it to the next round.

TS Sporting and JDR Stars from the GladAfrica Championship remain in the tournament and joined Swallows, Leopards, Orlando Pirates, champions Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu and Cape Town City.

Chippa United are also through to the next stage after a 3-2 victory over Free State Stars in Port Elizabeth.

Manchester City target title knockout blow against Liverpool

The Reds look ripe for the taking, while West Ham are blowing in their necks too
Sport
3 days ago

Stellenbosch fail to keep Sundowns at bay

A thrilling encounter gets concluded only in extra time with a late goal
Sport
4 days ago

Arrows find target as Bucs slip and slide to defeat

Fast left wing Pule Mmodi scores a double as Thembinkosi Lorch misses penalty for Pirates
Sport
5 days ago

