Stellenbosch fail to keep Sundowns at bay

Mamelodi Sundowns had to exercise all their considerable player muscle and tactical quality to edge out Stellenbosch FC 3-2 in extra time of their Nedbank Cup last-32 match-up at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Normal time ended 2-2. Ashley du Preez put Stellies ahead in the 12th minute to set the ball rolling in a thrilling encounter, Peter Shalulile hitting back for Downs four minutes later.

After a protracted period of pleasing and effective inter-passing opened a number of second-half chances for Downs, Gaston Sirino finally appeared to have hit their winner in the first minute of added time.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker had his team laid out to sit deep and perform a smash and grab. Downs were still celebrating and paid for a casual approach at the back as two minutes later Stellies substitute Phathutshedzo Nange scored to make it 2-2 and send the match into extra time.

Sundowns struck the woodwork twice and their telepathic inter-passing deserved more in normal, and then also extra, time. Ultimately, they failed to bury those opportunities, and Barker’s nuggety Stellenbosch rode their luck.

Finally, in the 117th minute, Shalulile struck his second and Downs’ winner.

Sundowns would have been bemused to go to the break at 1-1, after creating chances, hitting the post, and conceding a soft opener.

Lyle Lakay’s stray pass deep in his half to the feet of Du Preez allowed the spritely 23-year-old to run between the centrebacks unchallenged and finish low past Ricardo Goss.

Downs hit straight back, right-back Lebohang Maboe’s chip from the halfway line setting free the excellently-timed run to beat offside of Shalulile. The Namibian lobbed past Stephens then rolled a finish into an open goal.

Downs’ mesmeric passing deserved a goal. It came when Andile Jali’s chip in was half-cleared to Kermit Erasmus, who fed fellow substitute Lesedi Kapinga, who teed up Sirino in the D, the Uruguyan slipping a low strike past Stephens.

That should have been game over. Crazily, with their third real chance of the game, Stellenbosch’s Argentinean forward Junior Mendieta received a clearance on the right, beat Jali through his legs and teed up fellow substitute Nange to finish past Goss.

A game headed for penalties had a plot twist left before that. In the 27th minute of extra time Downs scored from another appropriately efficient passing display, Sirino on the left finding Zwane outside the box to thread through to Shalulile, who struck an emphatic winner past Stephens.