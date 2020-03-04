Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s pet hate has always been opponents who come to defend.

How many times has he sneered at the phrase “parking the bus” when describing the approach of defensive-minded opponents who come to take on his team?

But if Mosimane thinks he has seen all versions of defending away from home‚ he will probably have not seen anything like the fleet of buses the Egyptian giants Al Ahly are likely to park in front of their goal when they attempt to defend a two-goal advantage in the African Champions League at the weekend.

Ahly beat Sundowns 2-0 in Cairo in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie, and if history is anything to go by the South Africans can expect to be up against a veritable Berlin Wall as they attempt to get themselves back into the tie.

The Egyptians have a long‚ successful history of holding on to leads in continental club competition ties, and will probably use every trick in the book as they seek to hold on to their lead at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

It will be a tough test of Sundowns’ mental strength and fighting will as they face a barrage of negative play‚ time-wasting tactics and unsporting shenanigans designed to break down their spirit and sap the fight out of them.

Extract revenge

The North Africans are masters at this‚ as Mosimane knows only too well‚ and his tactical acumen comes under the spotlight as he needs to figure out how to “unpark the bus”.

Al Ahly’s determination to extract revenge for 2019’s 5-1 aggregate mauling at the hands of Sundowns is reflected in their approach to Saturday’s second leg.

They flew to SA on Sunday‚ in the same aircraft as Sundowns‚ to get as much time as possible to acclimatise to the altitude.

They were thrashed 5-0 on their last trip to Pretoria but are not expected to make the same mistakes again.

Al Ahly have only twice let slip a two-goal lead in an African club competition tie.

The first was in the quarterfinal of the Champions Cup in 1991 against Nakivubo Villa of Uganda‚ who levelled the score and took the tie 4-3 on penalties.

Two years ago Al Ahly lost in the Champions League final to Esperance of Tunisia despite winning the first leg in Cairo 3-1.

In the return game‚ they were beaten 3-0. It is a tape Mosimane might seek to study this week.