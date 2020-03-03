Sundowns hope ‘home noise’ will produce a symphony of goals

Mamelodi Sundowns will be galvanised by their impressive unbeaten record at home in the Caf Champions League when they host Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarterfinal second-leg showdown at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men face the daunting task of overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Al Ahly if they are to book a place in the semifinal for the second successive year.

“Two goals is a bit difficult for us to turn around but we have to turn the volume up in Pretoria. We don’t have an option‚” said Mosimane. “We have to score in Pretoria.”

The Brazilians have gone 18 matches unbeaten since they lost 2-1 to Espérance of Tunisia in June 2017 in the group stages. They were later dumped out in the quarterfinals by eventual champions Wydad Casablanca.

Sundowns have often produced their best football in the past three years in front of their own supporters. One of their highlights was the record 11-1 win over Seychelles minnows Côte d’Or in 2019.

Also in 2019 they produced possibly their best performance in the tournament when they dismantled Al Ahly 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium. But once again they fell to Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal.

Sundowns must reproduce that performance this weekend to stand any chance of progressing to the next round. If they make it, they are likely to meet Wydad Casablanca, who have a first-leg advantage over Étoile du Sahel.

The club has not revealed if fans wearing club colours will be given free entry into the 29,000-seater stadium, but Mosimane wants the volume to be turned up to its maximum to create an intimidating atmosphere.