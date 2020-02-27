Sport / Soccer

Sundowns keeper in battle to be fit for big match

27 February 2020 - 15:16 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Denis Onyango. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Denis Onyango. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango remains doubtful for the Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash against Al Ahly at the Cairo Stadium on Saturday.

Onyango has been battling a recurring hamstring niggle but coach Pitso Mosimane is hopeful his No 1 stopper will respond to treatment and play against the Red Devils.

Two weeks ago the Ugandan international was replaced by Kennedy Mweene after 74 minutes as a precautionary measure during Sundowns’ 3-0 win over Chippa United.

“We rested Denis on our first day of training since we arrived here in Egypt as he has that hamstring which always gives him trouble‚” said Mosimane. “But he did a light training session on the second day and our goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson is working with him to make sure he is available for the game.”

Mosimane added that defenders Ricardo Nascimento and Anele Ngcongca are being monitored as they have injury niggles‚ but they are expected to be available.

“It is good to see Anele [Ngcongca] making the warm-up because he had some irritation with his groin and Ricardo [Nascimento] also has groin strain. But the good news is that Anthony Laffor is back and he had a full training session with us.”

After arriving in Cairo on Tuesday‚ Sundowns have been hard at work, but Mosimane is not overly impressed with the standard of the training facilities at the Petro Sport Stadium.

“The pitch has deteriorated‚ but they gave us the best that was available. What is strange is that it is not long ago that we had the Cup of Nations in that stadium and I don’t know what is happening. I think maybe the stadium is overused but I expected the pitch to be in better condition.

“Training was not bad‚ we were well received and trained at Petro Sport Stadium and it is a venue where we have a little history. That is the stadium where we played against Zamalek during the group stages and the Libyans a while back‚ so we are familiar with the venue‚” said Mosimane.

Title race far from over, says Pitso Mosimane

Sundowns coach says it is still possible for his side to catch the pace-setting Kaizer Chiefs
Sport
1 month ago

Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Sundowns performance

Brazilians needed a late equaliser after poor refereeing allowed  Angolan opponents back into match
Sport
1 month ago

Bernard Parker and Daniel Akpeyi get fresh Chiefs contracts

The striker and goalie will remain with Amakhosi as it chases the Absa Premiership
Sport
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Australia thrash South Africa to win T20 series
Sport / Cricket
2.
In-form Pirates look to dominate Chiefs
Sport / Soccer
3.
Sharks teamwork has coach Everitt beaming
Sport / Rugby
4.
Stormers steel up for a brutal Blues clash
Sport
5.
Promoters work on Tyson Fury’s fight with Anthony ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Will snarky Stan wilt under Pitso’s wit?

Opinion / Columnists

Pirates in the dark about coach’s whereabouts

Sport / Soccer

Mosimane prepares for Al Ahly backlash after Champions League draw

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.