Sundowns keeper in battle to be fit for big match

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango remains doubtful for the Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash against Al Ahly at the Cairo Stadium on Saturday.

Onyango has been battling a recurring hamstring niggle but coach Pitso Mosimane is hopeful his No 1 stopper will respond to treatment and play against the Red Devils.

Two weeks ago the Ugandan international was replaced by Kennedy Mweene after 74 minutes as a precautionary measure during Sundowns’ 3-0 win over Chippa United.

“We rested Denis on our first day of training since we arrived here in Egypt as he has that hamstring which always gives him trouble‚” said Mosimane. “But he did a light training session on the second day and our goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson is working with him to make sure he is available for the game.”

Mosimane added that defenders Ricardo Nascimento and Anele Ngcongca are being monitored as they have injury niggles‚ but they are expected to be available.

“It is good to see Anele [Ngcongca] making the warm-up because he had some irritation with his groin and Ricardo [Nascimento] also has groin strain. But the good news is that Anthony Laffor is back and he had a full training session with us.”

After arriving in Cairo on Tuesday‚ Sundowns have been hard at work, but Mosimane is not overly impressed with the standard of the training facilities at the Petro Sport Stadium.

“The pitch has deteriorated‚ but they gave us the best that was available. What is strange is that it is not long ago that we had the Cup of Nations in that stadium and I don’t know what is happening. I think maybe the stadium is overused but I expected the pitch to be in better condition.

“Training was not bad‚ we were well received and trained at Petro Sport Stadium and it is a venue where we have a little history. That is the stadium where we played against Zamalek during the group stages and the Libyans a while back‚ so we are familiar with the venue‚” said Mosimane.