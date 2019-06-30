Cape Town — Veteran striker Collins Mbesuma is keen to keep on playing but says he has not yet committed to a contract extension at National First Division (NFD) side Maccabi FC and appears open to offers elsewhere.

The Zambian‚ one of the great strikers of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era who turned out for Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Prates and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ is out of contract at the end of June.

The 35-year-old says he is injury-free and is taking his career season by season.

“My contract with Maccabi finishes at the end of this month and we will see what happens from there‚” Mbesuma said. “For now I am with them and they would like to keep me. If something else comes up‚ I will discuss it with them.”

Mbesuma netted 10 goals in 22 starts for Maccabi in the second tier‚ but most importantly proved that he could play without injury for long periods of time.

“Last season was my first back after over a year out with injury and I did well. I helped to keep them in the NFD and after playing so many games‚ I am feeling fit and still believe I have a lot of football in me.

“It was a good season for me and‚ you know‚ I think I have proven at every club I have been to that when I am fit‚ I will score goals. My record down the years says that‚ I score wherever I go.”

Mbesuma is the only player to win the PSL’s Golden Boot on two occasions. He rose to prominence in the 2004/2005 season when he netted an astonishing 35 goals in all competitions in a single campaign for Chiefs.

His last action in the top flight was with Highlands Park in 2016/2017‚ when he scored four league goals in 14 starts before being cut down by injury.