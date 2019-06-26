Sport / Soccer

Sports minister joins long line of people who want to fix football

Nathi Mthethwa on the war path after Bafana lose to Ivory Coast

26 June 2019 - 14:00 Tiyani wa ka Mabasa
Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: GCIS
Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: GCIS

Cairo — It might sound like a broken record but sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he is on a quest to find the root cause of SA’s football problems.

The cynics might argue that they have heard it all before from a succession of former sport ministers, but Mthethwa insisted here this week that he is a man of action.

“We will see what to do [after Afcon]‚ but I think we need all the stakeholders ... people who are managing our football‚” said Mthethwa following Bafana’s 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday.

Mthethwa met the team at their hotel and communicated his disappointment with the performance. He demanded a better display against Namibia at the same venue on Friday.

“We need Safa‚ we need coaches and technical people‚” he said. “We need to have a serious talk about this situation. I do think that something needs to be done drastically to change the situation and the perception of the national team.

“What I mean is things cannot continue to be what they are — we have to get to the root cause of why are things the way they are.

“The immediate reaction when you talk to people to say: ‘please come out in your numbers and support Bafana’‚ in their heart of hearts they do support Bafana‚ but they say: ‘no‚ Bafana fails to live up to expectations’.

“We have to understand where the actual problem is.

“For instance‚ why is it that we played well against Libya and Nigeria [during the Afcon qualifiers] but what changed [against Ivory Coast]? Is it the players? Is it the coach? Is it the technical side of things? Is it Safa?

“There are countries which are struggling [financially]‚ but they get onto that field of play and excel. They cover the flags of their countries with glory‚ so what is difficult in SA with the squad?” Mthethwa asked.

Baxter laments poor transition in opening Africa Cup of Nations game

Coach says SA should have been slicker when moving the ball from defence to attack
Sport
14 hours ago

Superstar Mohamed Salah on the hunt for first goal at Nations Cup

Capacity crowd is expected in Cairo to cheer on Pharaohs, who will grab a last-16 berth with a win over DRC
Sport
23 hours ago

AmaZulu has high hopes for frontline with new man Andre de Jong

Coach Calvin Johnson backs the pairing of young New Zealander and veteran Lehlohonolo Majoro
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sluggish Bafana fail to match power of Ivory Coast

Sport / Soccer

Cameroon face inquiry after England defeat

Sport / Soccer

French keeper Joris Delle joins Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach Baxter focuses on positives ahead of opening Afcon match

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.