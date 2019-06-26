Sports minister joins long line of people who want to fix football

Cairo — It might sound like a broken record but sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he is on a quest to find the root cause of SA’s football problems.

The cynics might argue that they have heard it all before from a succession of former sport ministers, but Mthethwa insisted here this week that he is a man of action.

“We will see what to do [after Afcon]‚ but I think we need all the stakeholders ... people who are managing our football‚” said Mthethwa following Bafana’s 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday.

Mthethwa met the team at their hotel and communicated his disappointment with the performance. He demanded a better display against Namibia at the same venue on Friday.

“We need Safa‚ we need coaches and technical people‚” he said. “We need to have a serious talk about this situation. I do think that something needs to be done drastically to change the situation and the perception of the national team.

“What I mean is things cannot continue to be what they are — we have to get to the root cause of why are things the way they are.

“The immediate reaction when you talk to people to say: ‘please come out in your numbers and support Bafana’‚ in their heart of hearts they do support Bafana‚ but they say: ‘no‚ Bafana fails to live up to expectations’.

“We have to understand where the actual problem is.

“For instance‚ why is it that we played well against Libya and Nigeria [during the Afcon qualifiers] but what changed [against Ivory Coast]? Is it the players? Is it the coach? Is it the technical side of things? Is it Safa?

“There are countries which are struggling [financially]‚ but they get onto that field of play and excel. They cover the flags of their countries with glory‚ so what is difficult in SA with the squad?” Mthethwa asked.