Nigeria are the first qualifiers for Cup of Nations second round

Alexandria — Nigeria became the first qualifiers for the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations when they beat Guinea 1-0 in Alexandria on Wednesday, with Kenneth Omeruo scoring the only goal.

Centre-back Omeruo headed a corner into the net on 73 minutes to earn the Super Eagles a second straight Group B victory after beating Burundi by the same score four days ago. Nigeria have a maximum six points, Madagascar and Guinea one each and Burundi are pointless in the group.

The Burundians and Malagasies meet on Thursday.

Though the Super Eagles are not guaranteed to finish first, they are certain of a top-two finish and a place in the next round.

Guinea star Naby Keita started his first match since being injured playing for Liverpool at Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final in May. He received some rough treatment and was substituted midway through the second half just before Nigeria broke the deadlock.