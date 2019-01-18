Sport / Soccer

Katsande upbeat Chiefs can turn tables on Zesco

18 January 2019 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Willard Katsande. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
A 3-1 deficit from the first leg might seem a mountain to climb but Kaizer Chiefs’ competitive captain, Willard Katsande, is not giving up‚ and believes a few factors give his team a fighting chance against Zesco United, writes Marc Strydom.

Chiefs might have conceded too many goals in their Caf Confederation Cup playoff in Ndola last Saturday, but Katsande remains upbeat.

The skipper says Amakhosi’s strong attack‚ confidence from a solid midweek league win against AmaZulu and the away goal they scored in Zambia mean Chiefs have a chance in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 8pm).

“To score away is very important‚ although we didn’t want to lose‚” Amakhosi’s competitive defensive midfielder said on Thursday.

“We are capable of scoring come Saturday. And we need to do well in this tournament — which we even spoke about before the start of the season.

“So everybody is very aware that we need to turn the tables. It looks difficult‚ but come Saturday we need to prove that we can change the situation.

“In Africa‚ if you score a goal away it’s a plus for you. We need to try to keep a clean sheet. Because we are capable of scoring two goals per game.

“We just need to be patient and stick to our game plan.”

Chiefs have hardly had problems creating scoring chances this season‚ which they showed again with their 3-2 Premiership win against AmaZulu in Umlazi on Wednesday.

Katsande said a first win for any PSL team in Durban — Amakhosi’s second victory away in the league in succession after beating Bidvest Wits 2-0 — would further boost their confidence ahead of meeting Zesco.

“Going into a match on the weekend we also need to be more attacking to get the result‚” he said. “At the same time we need to be careful because we are playing against a good team.

“But we can get the result we want‚ if we apply ourselves. Even in the game in Zambia we created quite a number of chances. The game should have been a draw or win.”

Zesco entered the Confederation Cup as losing first-round competitors in the Caf Champions League.

 

