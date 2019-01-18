A 3-1 deficit from the first leg might seem a mountain to climb but Kaizer Chiefs’ competitive captain, Willard Katsande, is not giving up‚ and believes a few factors give his team a fighting chance against Zesco United, writes Marc Strydom.

Chiefs might have conceded too many goals in their Caf Confederation Cup playoff in Ndola last Saturday, but Katsande remains upbeat.

The skipper says Amakhosi’s strong attack‚ confidence from a solid midweek league win against AmaZulu and the away goal they scored in Zambia mean Chiefs have a chance in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 8pm).

“To score away is very important‚ although we didn’t want to lose‚” Amakhosi’s competitive defensive midfielder said on Thursday.

“We are capable of scoring come Saturday. And we need to do well in this tournament — which we even spoke about before the start of the season.

“So everybody is very aware that we need to turn the tables. It looks difficult‚ but come Saturday we need to prove that we can change the situation.

“In Africa‚ if you score a goal away it’s a plus for you. We need to try to keep a clean sheet. Because we are capable of scoring two goals per game.