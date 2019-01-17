Sports minister reveals fat R5m boost for women’s football

Sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa has revealed her department will contribute R5m over the next three years to the soon to be launched SA Football Association (Safa) National Women’s League‚ at the same time challenging corporate SA to match the support.

Xasa was speaking at a breakfast she hosted for Banyana Banyana ahead of their international matches against Netherlands and Sweden in Cape Town in the coming week.

The minister said her department was determined to support women’s football and build on the platform laid by the current generation of Banyana players‚ who qualified for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France from June 7-July 7.

“Inequality is top of the agenda of South Africans and will continue to be so‚” Xasa said. “As a department it is important for us ... to show what we are doing in order to assist in our journey to fight this inequality.

“In the next three years we are availing R5m towards the Safa Women’s League and we want to challenge corporate SA to come to the party as well.

“We are excited that more girls are coming through and we are looking forward to more of you getting into the professional space.

“I challenge South Africans to support this league and women’s football by going to the stadium. We want more women who come to Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches to come and support Banyana Banyana.”

Xasa said the ultimate goal was to have women’s footballers paid as professionals.