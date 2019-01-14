Arrows hold Celtic in Premier Soccer League clash

Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows played to a 1-1 draw in a Premier Soccer League match in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Steve Komphela, who recently left Celtic for Arrows, would have been disappointed his side failed to snatch a win.

Celtic move from seventh position to fifth on 25 points, while Arrows remain in 10th position on 20 points. Arrows missed a slew of chances before Celtic took the lead in the 44th minute when Kabelo Dlamini played a smart one-two with Lucky Baloyi before slotting the ball through the defender’s legs.

Arrows equalised in the 64th minute as Knox Mutizwa scored from a well-taken free kick past the goalkeeper.