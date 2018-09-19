Sport / Soccer

Case of assault opened against Pitso Mosimane

19 September 2018 - 05:02 Sazi Hadebe
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

A Durban man says he is pressing ahead with a case of assault against Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Nathi Ngwenya of Ngwelela Security Services‚ a private company that provides security at AmaZulu’s home matches‚ alleged Mosimane landed a blow to his head at the end of a match between AmaZulu and Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The alleged assault happened after the referee had blown his final whistle.

Sundowns fans reportedly ran on to the field after the game and Mosimane was not pleased with the way the security personnel removed them‚ and that is when the alleged assault is believed to have happened.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed that a case of assault has been opened against Mosimane at Umlazi police station and police are investigating the matter.

