The Premiership takes a back seat this weekend as the MTN8 second-leg semifinals grab the limelight, with Kaizer Chiefs taking on SuperSport United on Saturday and Sundowns hosting Cape Town City on Sunday.

Chiefs, who are going through a poor patch in the Premier Soccer League, hold a slight advantage with their 2-2 score from the first leg which they played away.

Cape Town City take a 1-0 advantage to the Lucas Moripe Stadium and will be hoping Sundowns are still suffering a hangover after crashing out of the Caf Champions League on Tuesday night.

But it seems all is not well in the Chiefs camp. On Thursday striker Leonardo Castro questioned the tactics of Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas in employing the high press even when Amakhosi had a 2-0 lead against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

Castro suggested that bringing on a defensive midfielder at 2-0 in the Premiership game at FNB Stadium‚ where Chiefs were cruising before conceding late goals, instead of a winger might have been a better idea.

Asked about Chiefs spurning a 2-0 lead‚ Castro shook his head and said he felt frustrated.

"Because we are leading the game. So we are supposed to also read the game and close the game. But sometimes this part is the part of the coach‚ who needs to help us also.

"So‚ as the players‚ we know inside [the field] what is happening. We try. I just say that we can’t concede goals like that. Because they are stupid goals.

"The previous game also‚ we made mistakes. The same situations‚ the same goals.

"We need to be more focused on our defensive job. Because they [the opponents] can’t draw the game like this."

It was the second game in which Chiefs looked attractive and impressive going forward, but were let down by lapses when defending

Castro said he thinks Chiefs need to be more observant and choose the right time to press.

"We also as the forwards need to wait‚ we need to see what is the moment to press high‚" he said.

"Because we can’t press so high all the time in the game. We need to learn about this and be focused in the next game."

Pitso Mosimane admitted he is jealous seeing his former Sundowns stars Billiat and Castro hitting scoring form for their current club, Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns have gone four games without a win.

"It’s obvious I am jealous when I see them [Billiat and Castro] combining well and scoring goals [for Chiefs]. I’m a human being – why not?

"But reality is that you have to move on. It is what it is. It’s done. You move on. It’s the beauty of football. Everything comes to an end‚" Mosimane said.

Sundowns have not won a match‚ or even scored‚ since their 2-0 MTN8 victory at home against Lamontville Golden Arrows on August 11.

The consequence of losing Billiat‚ Castro‚ Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly in just over a year is starting to show.

Mosimane admits Sundowns have had a difficult time finding the target.

"It’s not easy. You can see I’m struggling to get it right, but with time I will get it right."

Mosimane said elimination from the Champions League will rev his team up to do well in the MTN8‚ a cup that has eluded the former Bafana Bafana coach in his five seasons at Chloorkop.

"It’s very important for us to focus on the cup now that we are out of the Champions League‚" the coach said.

"So we’ve got a chance now to prepare and plan properly. Hopefully we do well in Sunday’s semifinal.

"I know we’re on the back foot but it’s okay. It’s football."