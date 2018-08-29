Sundowns punished for wasted chances

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League campaign came to an end after they were held to a goalless draw by Horoya AC of Guinea at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

The 2016 champions came into this match needing a win to progress to the knockout stages on head to head, but coach Pitso Mosimane’s men wasted a plethora of chances against this modest Horoya side.

This was Sundowns’ fourth match in all competitions where they have failed to score and on this occasion it was Jeremy Brockie, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino who were most wasteful after the Brazilians dominated possession.

While Sundowns played attacking football for most parts, Horoya, who knew that a draw was enough to take them to the quarterfinal, sat back and tried to catch the Brazilians on the counter attack.

Sundowns will have to wait for next season to have another crack at this continental competition and their focus will turn to the MTN8 semifinal, second leg against Cape Town City in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

Sundowns end the group stages in third place below defending champions Wydad Casablanca and Horoya with AS Togo-Port at the bottom.

The first chance of the match fell for Brockie, but his tame shot from outside the penalty box did not trouble goalkeeper Khadim N’diaye.

In the 24th minute, Horoya almost shocked Sundowns when Godfred Asante unleashed a long-range shot that nearly caught goalkeeper Denis Onyango off guard.

Horoya had a few moments on the attack with Mandela Cansey and Abou Camara their main protagonists, but they could not find a way past the Sundowns defence marshaled by Ricardo Nascimento.

On the stroke of half time, Sundowns launched a quick attack through Tebogo Langerman on the left flank from where he delivered a telling cross, but Brockie missed the ball and Gaston Sirino ballooned over the crossbar.

Sundowns missed another opportunity two minutes after the break when Vilakazi missed a sitter from another good cross from Sirino.

Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango produced a brilliant diving save to deny Brefo Mensah from a free kick outside the box after Langerman was adjudged to have hacked Bolaji Sakin just before the hour mark.

Sundowns continued to push for the winning goal in the closing stages but Horoya stood firm.