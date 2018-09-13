Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has integrated new players before‚ and will do so again successfully‚ Bafana Bafana wing Keagan Dolly said of the Brazilians’ tribulations.

Sundowns‚ almost unthinkably‚ went four matches without scoring before they finally found the back of the net in a 1-0 MTN8 semifinal second-leg win against Cape Town City.

That result was only enough to send the Brazilians to 1-1 on aggregate and extra time and then penalties‚ where they lost 4-2 to miss out on the first cup final of the 2018-2019 season.

This just after Mosimane’s new-look Downs were ousted in the Caf Champions League group stage‚ ceding a chance to regain their 2016 crown.

The coach has clearly struggled to integrate a number of new faces such as Jose Ali Meza‚ Lyle Lakay‚ Andile Jali, Lebohang Maboe and Toni Silva‚ and has at times noted the loss in the past few years of stars such as Dolly‚ Khama Billiat and Percy Tau.

"I remember at the time when I signed as well‚ coming back from my loan at Ajax Cape Town‚ and at the same time Sundowns had signed Leonardo Castro – the first few games then we didn’t win as well‚" recalled Dolly, who is now playing for Montpellier.

When it all does eventually click‚ it is hard to see Sundowns being anything but formidable.

Sundowns return to PSL action‚ where they have a win and two draws in three matches‚ meeting AmaZulu at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Sunday.

TimesLIVE