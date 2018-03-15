Sport / Soccer

URGENT COURT APPLICATION

Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana in bid to halt Safa elections

15 March 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana filed court papers on Tuesday in a bid to stop the South African Football Association’s (Safa) elective congress from going ahead on March 24.

Nonkonyana‚ the chairman of the House of Traditional Leaders in the Eastern Cape‚ has sought relief from the High Court in Johannesburg because of alleged irregularities that include the withdrawal from the election process of auditors KPMG and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

He also has a pending court matter against Safa regarding his removal from the association’s structures in 2013.

"As one of the leaders for change in South African football‚ I have taken a step to launch an urgent application in the South Gauteng High court‚ pending the finalisation of my dispute at the same court and also in the light that we don’t have auditors and we don’t have an independent electoral commission‚" he said.

"The entire process has been riddled with gross irregularities and manipulation by current Safa president Danny Jordaan and his lackeys.

"Hence I want this entire process [the elective process] to start from the beginning so we can all be part and parcel of electing a credible leadership that can take South African football to new and greater heights."

Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi declined to comment.

Nonkonyana was suspended by Safa in October 2013 after he said in interviews that former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund should quit if SA failed to reach the final of the South African-held 2014 African Nations Championships.

He elected to go to court to challenge the suspension.

He was eventually dismissed in October 2014 following a unanimous decision by the football body.

