"National SAMLFA would like to categorically state that we have not and will not entertain or endorse Mr Mashaba for the position of Safa presidency. Our preferred candidate for the upcoming Safa elections is … incumbent Dr Danny Jordaan."

Mashaba is chairman of SAMLFA in Gauteng. His intention to run for the presidency was made public by SAMLFA Gauteng spokesperson Irvin "Pepe" Dire in a report in Sunday Times.

Safa national executive committee member Mzwandile Maforvane‚ the secretary-general of the Football Transformation Forum‚ which is backing Jordaan, said he fully supported the stance of Mathathe and the national SAMLFA.

"People want to run for the Safa presidency without following the proper protocols‚" Maforvane said. "And I find this development so surprising because Shakes was only elected head of SAMLFA Gauteng a few months ago‚ and now he wants to run for the presidency of Safa‚ not even of SAMLFA ... one begins to question whether they have personal agendas‚ such as scores to settle.

"If you look at the parties on the other side [to Jordaan]‚ some have been expelled form Safa‚ others fired. Shakes was fired in December; now he feels he can come back to run the organisation."

Mashaba’s would be the latest candidacy announced from a list that includes Lucas Radebe‚ former Safa vice-president Mwelo Nonkonyana and Tokyo Sexwale. Mashaba had been set to announce his candidacy at a press conference on Wednesday‚ however this was cancelled‚ according to Dire‚ because they "could not find a venue".

Dire said he was not concerned about the national SAMLFA and Mathathe’s threat of action, saying the Gauteng structure had never recognised Mathathe’s presidency as they and Limpopo had walked out of SAMLFA’s elections for various reasons.

"I’m happy they are taking that stance to say they are threatening to take action against us. They have never been in contact with any of their provinces ever since they’ve been in office‚" Dire said.

Mashaba had originally put his weight behind the new National Football Consultative Forum backing Nonkonyana‚ Radebe and Sexwale’s claims to the presidency. Mashaba was fired as Bafana coach following a disciplinary hearing in December that was a result of a televised rant aimed at Jordaan after a World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Polokwane.