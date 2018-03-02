Sport / Cricket

WORLD CUP TROPHY TOUR

It’s just not cricket, says Safa

02 March 2018 - 06:02 Mninawa Ntloko
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Incensed South African Football Association (Safa) Cape Town president Bennett Bailey says he will boycott the Mother City’s leg of the football World Cup trophy’s tour of SA on Saturday after the organisers elected to host the event at Newlands cricket ground instead of a football stadium.

The event is being hosted by Fifa sponsors Coca-Cola. The head of public affairs at the soft drinks company‚ Asyia Sheik-Ojwang‚ said the decision to take the event to a cricket venue was based on the availability of "suitable venues".

"The venue was selected based on availability as other suitable venues had been taken‚" Ojwang said.

TimesLIVE

New Banyana coach Ellis handed a huge ‘to do’ list

All three women’s national teams are now coached by former Banyana players
Sport
7 days ago

Ellis in line for the Banyana top job

Desiree Ellis the only ‘obvious’ candidate whose name has been linked to the job
Sport
8 days ago

Ajax’s Tendai Ndoro arbitration on Wednesday

The PSL is appealing against a decision made by its own dispute resolution chamber on January 31 declaring Ndoro eligible to play for Ajax
Sport
10 days ago

Shakes Mashaba’s bid for Safa presidency is not getting much support

The South African Masters and Legends Football Association is threatening action against its Gauteng division for sanctioning Mashaba’s bid
Sport
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nothing in it after day one of Durban Test
Sport / Cricket
2.
De Villiers and Nienaber to help new Bok coach
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rassie Erasmus appointed Springbok coach
Sport / Rugby
4.
Komphela: Chiefs never park the bus
Sport / Soccer
5.
Neymar arrives in Brazil for surgery
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Opening salvos fired ahead of Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer

Derby draw? Forget it, says Chiefs striker Mark Williams
Sport / Soccer

Komphela predicts ‘sparks’ at Soweto derby
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.