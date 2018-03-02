Incensed South African Football Association (Safa) Cape Town president Bennett Bailey says he will boycott the Mother City’s leg of the football World Cup trophy’s tour of SA on Saturday after the organisers elected to host the event at Newlands cricket ground instead of a football stadium.

The event is being hosted by Fifa sponsors Coca-Cola. The head of public affairs at the soft drinks company‚ Asyia Sheik-Ojwang‚ said the decision to take the event to a cricket venue was based on the availability of "suitable venues".

"The venue was selected based on availability as other suitable venues had been taken‚" Ojwang said.

TimesLIVE