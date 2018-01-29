Sport / Soccer

PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE

Steve Komphela mulls wasted chances after Chiefs draw

29 January 2018 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson
Steve Komphela watches play at the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on January 27 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Regret rather than disappointment was the overriding emotion for Steve Komphela after Kaizer Chiefs drew 0-0 with Mamelodi Sundowns in front of about 70,000 spectators at Soccer City on Saturday.

"If I had been feeling disappointment then I would not be recognising the qualities of the opposition we were playing against‚" the Chiefs coach said.

Chiefs moved up into joint second place in the Premier Soccer League standings after the result‚ but still five points behind leaders Sundowns.

"They are a good side‚" Komphela said. "But we got three points against them in the first round of the league and a point now," he added.

"We would have loved to have won it‚ we had our chances. The players did their utmost but we couldn’t score."

"Although it was a 0-0 draw, it was an exciting match.

"But there can be no disappointment‚ it’s rather a case of regret. Disappointment would come across as a heavier emotion. I regret that we did not take our chances."

Komphela said such high-profile matches were won or lost on small margins.

"I thought for the supporters it was a game of good energy, but for us coaches‚ we are looking for results.

"There is a feeling we could have scored one or two. There were indeed possibilities for us‚ in the first half and one in the second half, when [Willard] Katsande headed over the bar.

"But let’s not forget they also threatened. A couple of times they got behind our defence and we needed to clear.

"This game could have been won on a single set play, but it did not have too many of those.

"The 0-0 draw means we are still stuck where we were before the game started, but we must now move on and search for three points elsewhere‚" the Chiefs mentor added.

Chiefs have 30 points with 11 matches still to be played.

They are away at Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

