Regret rather than disappointment was the overriding emotion for Steve Komphela after Kaizer Chiefs drew 0-0 with Mamelodi Sundowns in front of about 70,000 spectators at Soccer City on Saturday.

"If I had been feeling disappointment then I would not be recognising the qualities of the opposition we were playing against‚" the Chiefs coach said.

Chiefs moved up into joint second place in the Premier Soccer League standings after the result‚ but still five points behind leaders Sundowns.

"They are a good side‚" Komphela said. "But we got three points against them in the first round of the league and a point now," he added.

"We would have loved to have won it‚ we had our chances. The players did their utmost but we couldn’t score."

"Although it was a 0-0 draw, it was an exciting match.

"But there can be no disappointment‚ it’s rather a case of regret. Disappointment would come across as a heavier emotion. I regret that we did not take our chances."