Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane kicked off the mind games on Wednesday ahead of the weekend’s big clash against Kaizer Chiefs when he said Jeremy Brockie might not start the match.

It was said as a tongue-in-cheek assurance to Amakhosi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. Speaking at the prematch media conference for Saturday’s Premiership match (kickoff: 8.15pm) at FNB Stadium‚ Khune was asked about his on-and off-field rivalry with new Downs signing Brockie.

The Chiefs keeper has had his run-ins with the Kiwi sniper not just on the field‚ but on social media too — and now faces the prospect of stopping Brockie as part of Downs’ attack, the most dangerous in the country.

"I mean‚ it’s every goalkeeper’s target to keep a clean sheet.

"We hate conceding‚ even at training. And me versus Brockie — I wouldn’t really make it more of a rivalry. It will be Chiefs playing Sundowns on the night," Khune said.

He added‚ half-jokingly: "But I will have my defenders who will have to deal with Brockie. I’ll just be there guiding them‚ telling them where Brockie is‚ so that I don’t have to make saves on the night," Khune said.

Later Mosimane responded that Sundowns might not even opt to start Brockie‚ who looked sharp on his Brazilians debut in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld.

"Yes, we are playing a good team that has got a better defensive record than us‚" Mosimane said‚ referring to Chiefs’ second-best standing on goals conceded in the PSL of 11. "But I like to look at the opposite side. I think we score more. And that’s a fact.

"I appreciate an open game. I appreciate attack. That’s why I’m talking about a 4-4 or 4-3 [scoreline]. Because that’s what I want," he said. "But we will respect Kaizer Chiefs — they have done very well. And I think Itu‚ you can rest — maybe Brockie will not start.

"We didn’t buy Brockie to win a game against Kaizer Chiefs. And we didn’t bring Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns to keep us on top of the log — he found us there.

"Brockie is coming to help us in the Champions League. He scored 10 goals in the Confederation Cup [for SuperSport United last year]. That’s why we spent money on him — because he can help us on the continent.

"The guys we have at the moment have put us on top of the log. The new guys came on in our last game [the 3-0 win against Platinum Stars] when the game was already wrapped up," Mosimane said.

