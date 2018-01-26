Castro came on for Chiefs against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday and smashed in a spectacular goal to earn his side a 2-1 victory.

Brockie‚ the most prolific striker in the PSL for the past two-and-a-half years‚ was introduced once Sundowns had already wrapped up the game in their 3-0 defeat of Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld‚ and did not score but looked sharp.

Castro has much to prove against Sundowns‚ where‚ after being pivotal in the team winning the 2015-16 PSL title‚ the footballer found himself increasingly sidelined over the past one-and-a-half seasons.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane this week could not help taking a dig at Chiefs for snapping up the Brazilians’ want-away striker.

"Leo has moved on and we respect that. And I think Steve [Komphela, Chiefs’ coach] is happy that I’ve handed him Leo. I didn’t have to. I could have kept him if I wanted. That’s what generosity we have‚" Mosimane said cheekily.

"I’ve seen a lot of players coming from Sundowns and scoring against Sundowns. You can mention a whole lot – ‘Rama-G’ [Rodney Ramagalela]‚ Rama Mphahlele.

"Everybody scores against us. It’s OK. It’s part of football. And you can’t even control it‚ whether you like it or not.

"Leo knows our secrets – he moves with the [coaching] booklet. And probably he has given it over to Steve.

Komphela seemed irritated at Mosimane’s suggestion that Sundowns had been generous.

"What Chiefs want‚ Chiefs get‚" he said. "When we put our eye onto something‚ whatever it takes‚ we just get it."

