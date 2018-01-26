Who is the finest player in all the world?

London — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed new signing Alexis Sanchez as one of the "best attacking players in the world", confirming that he will be in the squad to face Yeovil in the FA Cup.

United travel to the fourth-tier club on Friday at the start of a weekend in which Premier League leaders Manchester City will be tested by Championship high-fliers Cardiff City and Liverpool will take on West Brom in the fourth round. Sanchez is available for the Huish Park tie because he did not play for Arsenal in their third-round loss at Nottingham Forest.

"We’ve got one of the best attacking players in the world," Mourinho said.

"I think he’ll be very important for us because we want to have the best players possible.

"Alexis is a player that becomes more than a player because of his multifunctionality," he said.

"I say he can play in four different positions in attack."

Earlier this week Yeovil, playing United in the FA Cup for the second time in four seasons, reacted on social media to Sanchez’s potential debut.

"You said you’ve joined the biggest club in the world @Alexis–Sanchez so it’s only right you start your #MUFC career in the biggest away dressing room in @SkyBetLeagueTwo. Maybe," the club tweeted.

Pep Guardiola’s City remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple after reaching the final of the League Cup this week but have a tough challenge on their hands against Cardiff, third in the Championship.

Guardiola made clear where his priorities lay after beating Bristol City to reach the Wembley showpiece.

"I like the Premier League a lot, because every single weekend or every three days you have to be ready," he said. "For me that is more important. The Champions League is the most beautiful, the most prestigious.

"But the Premier League is something special — like it was the La Liga for me or the Bundesliga in Germany.

"After that the FA Cup is important, and now we are in the final of the League Cup we try to win that."

Chelsea take on Newcastle in an all-Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge, licking their wounds after their defeat to Arsenal in the League Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

For all his league success at Juventus and Chelsea, boss Antonio Conte has yet to win a cup as a manager.

In another all Premier-League tie, Liverpool play West Brom, looking to bounce back after defeat to bottom club Swansea ended their 18-match winning run in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest’s reward for dumping out champions Arsenal in the third round is a trip to play Hull City.

AFP