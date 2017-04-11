Former Barcelona star Dani Alves ready to stand up for Juventus

But when it comes to spooking the Spaniards, long-time Barca servant Alves would likely win hands-down. With a total of nine winners’ medals, Alves became the second-most decorated player in European competition, behind retired AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, during an impressive eight-season career at the Camp Nou.

Before becoming the third-most expensive defender yet when he joined Barcelona for €32.5m in 2008, Alves helped Sevilla to successive Uefa Cup wins in 2006 and 2007 and the Uefa Super Cup in 2006.

With Barcelona, he added six La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups, three Champions Leagues, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups to his haul.

Although causing general surprise by joining Juventus in mid-2016, Alves defiantly laid bare his true feelings only two months ago in Spanish news-paper ABC.

Alves claimed he had been used as a pawn by a "false and ungrateful" board before he took revenge by signing a renewal with a clause that allowed him the "classy stitch-up" of leaving the club for free.

"I like to be where I am wanted, and if I am not wanted, then I’ll leave," Alves said.

"Leaving on a free [transfer] from Barcelona was a classy stitch-up. Over my last three seasons, I always heard that Alves was leaving, although the directors never said anything to my face.

"They were very false and ungrateful. They didn’t show me respect," he said.

It is not the first time Alves has put his foot down with decision-makers. After a purported move to Liverpool in 2006 fell through, Alves raged when Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido refused an over-the-asking-price offer of €36m from Chelsea in 2007.

"In the four-and-a-half years I have been here I have given everything and I want more respect," said Alves.

But just as Sevilla’s loss was Barcelona’s gain, Juventus are now reaping the benefits of a player still considered one of the best offence-minded defenders of his generation.

Despite breaking his leg in a shock 3-1 defeat at Genoa in November, Alves came off the bench to score a classy second for Juve in a 2-0 win over Porto in February.

Incidentally, Alves’s absence means he is likely to be one of just two changes from the Barca side that started the final against Juventus two years ago.

With Sergio Busquets suspended, Javier Mascherano is expected to get a rare outing as holding midfielder.

Enrique will welcome Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic back following suspension from the defeat at Malaga, while captain Andres Iniesta will also start after being left on the bench at the weekend.

AFP