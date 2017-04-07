Sport / Soccer

New CAF chief Ahmad considers Afcon every four years

If it happens, it would bring African soccer's showcase in line with other regions

07 April 2017 - 15:45 PM Staff Writer
Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after beating Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final in Libreville, Gabon, on Sunday, February 5 2017. Picture: REUTERS
New Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad will consult with experts in Africa and globally on whether the Africa Cup of Nations should be held every two or four years.

Ahmad‚ who beat previous president of 28 years Issa Hayatou in last month’s elections at Caf’s congress in Addis Ababa‚ Ethiopia‚ says he is open to changing the current two-year format to four.

“The African Cup of Nations is the most important competition in Africa and even in the world it is the third most important‚” Ahmad said.

“I will open discussion‚ and consult the people involved in football‚ including media and officials‚ to discuss if there is a need to increase the amount of time between Afcons.

“I am ready to listen. I am not someone who will make decisions on my own. It’s up to the people.”

The European Championship‚ South American Copa America (since 2007) and World Cup are contested every four years.

A change to four years would bring Caf in line with the international trend‚ reduce pressure on clubs to release players‚ and on Africa’s top Europe-based players to attend‚ and could increase the value and interest in each tournament.

