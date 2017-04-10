Acornbush push Chiefs in thriller

Imagine the amazing stories the Acornbush United players and supporters would have been telling were it not for Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez.

For a while here on Sunday, Acornbush were on their way to a fairytale victory over a full-strength Amakhosi side in the Nedbank Cup last 16.

Paez, however, spoilt what would have been a party of note with a brace in the final 15 minutes to inspire Amakhosi to a 2-1 come-from-behind win. The locals came out in their numbers and some sat on top of the wall to get a good view. Leading up to this game, Acornbush made it clear they would play without any fear of Chiefs. They were not bluffing.

The hosts, who beat Cape Town City in the last 32, had the best chance of the first half when Mduduzi Nkosi was put through by a pass from midfield. Nkosi did well to round Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, but with an open goal, the left winger put his shot wide.

At the other end, Chiefs’ Joseph Molangoane forced a save from Acornbush goalkeeper Sibusiso Masuku four minutes later. But Acornbush were down to 10 men just before the half-hour mark, when Sandy Nyathi was shown a red card for a tackle on Willard Katsande.

The red card did not deter them. They defended well and were soon rewarded at the other end of the pitch before half-time. Rhulani Sidumo, a Chiefs product, gave the ABC Motsepe League outfit the lead with a header from a Nkosi cross. They defended too deeply in the second period and they were twice punished by Paez.