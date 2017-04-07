Spurs relishing Chelsea chase

"I believe that we can win every game if we play like we did against Swansea — and then we’ll see," said Pochettino, whose side host Bournemouth the following week.

Conte is well aware of the threat posed by Tottenham and believes six wins from their final eight games could be required to keep Pochettino’s side at bay.

Bournemouth, who notched a 2-2 draw at third-placed Liverpool on Wednesday, are a tricky obstacle for Chelsea, who travel to Manchester United a week later.

City’s defeat at Stamford Bridge meant Pep Guardiola’s side have gone four games without a win in the league, and a top-four finish is not a formality in the Spaniard’s first season.

They host Hull City on Saturday, needing a victory to maintain their four-point gap over Arsenal and Manchester United, who are in fifth and sixth place respectively. Third-placed Liverpool are also looking over their shoulder as they prepare to travel to Stoke City.

They are two points above City and six ahead of Arsenal and United, although they have played more games than their rivals.

Arsenal, bidding for a 21st consecutive top-four finish, are at Crystal Palace on Monday while United, with three draws in their last four games, face bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.

While Sunderland appear to be doomed to the drop and 19th-placed Middlesbrough, who host Burnley, are favourites to join them, at least four other clubs are still sweating on survival.

One of them, West Ham, have lost five games in a row and their clash with third-from-bottom Swansea has all the ingredients of the trademark "six-pointer". Defeat for West Ham, who are five points above 18th-placed Swansea, would leave them firmly in the mire.

"One win will change everything," West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said after Wednesday’s 3-0 loss at Arsenal.

"Three points at this stage would be massive."

Reuters